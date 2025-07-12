New carrier strengthens YVR's position as a global gateway, key driver of trade and economic impact

MUSQUEAM TERRITORY and RICHMOND, BC, July 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is proud to be the first airport in North America to welcome regular service from South Korean airline, T'way Air. Today's inaugural flight kicks off four-times weekly, year-round service between Incheon International Airport (ICN) in Seoul and YVR, further positioning YVR as the preferred North American gateway to Asia-Pacific.

The new T'way service provides the community with even more flexibility and convenience when travelling to South Korea and connections across Asia, but the benefits of this new service go beyond passengers alone. An additional air connection provides increased cargo capacity to further diversify trading markets and get British Columbian and Canadian products to consumers in Asia and around the world. 2024 was a record-breaking year for cargo out of YVR with more than 339,000 tonnes of goods shipped through the airport and South Korea is YVR's number two air export destination.

"British Columbia has long had strong ties with South Korea and is home to a large Korean community that continues to make significant contributions to the cultural diversity and prosperity of our province," said B.C. Premier David Eby. "This affordable direct flight will allow people to stay connected with friends and family across the Pacific and also means that it will be faster and easier to do business with our fourth largest trading partner, strengthening the economic ties between us during a time of global uncertainty."

"This new service to South Korea is about more than travel convenience—it represents a strategic investment in connectivity, trade, and Canada's place in the global economy," said Tamara Vrooman, President and CEO at YVR. "YVR is excited to further expand our ability to connect Canada with the world, to support industry and families, attract investment, and to further build resilience in supply chains."

Each new international route from YVR results in direct economic benefit, with the flight to Seoul estimated to generate $39.8 million in economic output, $20.8 million in GDP, and 237 full time jobs in the province.

"The launch of our Vancouver–Incheon route represents more than just a new destination—it's a meaningful bridge connecting people, cultures, and economic opportunity," said Mr. Sang Yoon Lee, CEO of T'way Air. "As the first Korean low-cost carrier to serve Canada, we're excited to welcome onboard travellers to Korea while continuing to deliver reliable service."

Prior to the flight departing for its inaugural 11-hour journey, Elders from Musqueam, joined by Musqueam Councillor Morgan Guerin, helped send passengers on their journey in a good way with traditional songs and hands raised. Since 2017, this relationship has been guided by the Musqueam-YVR Sustainability & Friendship Agreement, a 30-year commitment built on respect, reconciliation, and shared prosperity.

Flights with T'way from Vancouver to Seoul are scheduled to depart YVR at 5:25 p.m. local time arriving at ICN the next day at 9:35 p.m. local time. T'way is operating this route using an Airbus 330-300 aircraft, offering 347 seats, including lie-flat options in its Business Saver class, moving approximately 2,700 passengers weekly.

Established in 2010, T'way Air is a low-cost carrier serving more than 40 destinations domestically in South Korea and around the globe including Europe, Asia, Australia, and now North America with the introduction of service to YVR.

