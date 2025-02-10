MUSQUEAM TERRITORY and RICHMOND, BC, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Vancouver International Airport (YVR) announced today that it has recorded the second-highest passenger count in its history, with 26.2 million travellers passing through the airport in 2024.

This five per cent increase over the previous year's 24.9 million travellers is a testament to YVR's domestic and international connectivity, and continuous work with airlines and tourism and business organizations to strengthen its position as a global hub. YVR has surpassed the 26 million milestone only once before—in 2019, welcoming 26.3 million travellers.

In addition, YVR moved 339,000 tonnes of cargo in 2024, setting a new record. This represents a seven per cent increase over 2023's volume of 316,000 tonnes and surpassed YVR's previous record of 338,000 tonnes back in 2018.

"I want to thank the 26,000 employees across Sea Island and YVR who are dedicated to ensuring our airport operates safely, while providing a positive experience for travellers here at home and from all over the world. I also want to thank our airline partners and federal government service agencies who work with us to connect B.C. proudly to the world, every day," said Tamara Vrooman, President & CEO at YVR.

In 2024, domestic travellers were up 0.3 per cent compared to 2023. Transborder flights – between YVR and U.S. destinations – also saw significant passenger growth, with a 9.7 per cent increase versus the previous year. International flights witnessed a substantial 10.4 per cent increase in travellers compared to 2023.

YVR's growing passenger and cargo numbers reflect the airport's position as Canada's second busiest airport, and its role as a critical economic engine for Metro Vancouver and the province. YVR is now host to 51 airlines serving 120 destinations across the country and around the world.

According to analysis recently completed for YVR, the airport's contribution to Canada's GDP is approximately $15 billion. The economic impact extends far beyond the airport itself. A daily year-round wide-body international flight, such as Air Canada's service from YVR to Shanghai, will generate $33 million in GDP. It also supports nearly 400 jobs at the airport and in industries such tourism and hospitality, while opening the door for new growth opportunities.

"With our continued focus on increasing accessibility, investing in innovation and building towards a future as an intermodal transportation hub, we are further strengthening YVR's position as critical supply chain infrastructure supporting local and global connectivity," concluded Vrooman.

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is a diverse global hub that connects people, cargo, data, and ideas and serves as a platform for our community to come together and thrive. We are motivated by supporting regional economic development and making a positive difference in the lives of British Columbians. We do this with a focus on serving our passengers, partners, workers, and community through digital modernization, climate leadership, reconciliation, and financial sustainability.

