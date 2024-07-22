Panel of international experts brings unique perspectives to YVR's planning

for the future of low carbon aviation and airport infrastructure

MUSQUEAM TERRITORY/RICHMOND, BC, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Clean, reliable, and affordable energy is essential to power Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and for the airport's continued leadership in sustainable aviation.

Under its Roadmap to Net Zero YVR continues to decarbonize its operations by 2030, while taking steps to enable the overall aviation sector to achieve net zero carbon by 2050. As aviation and other industries move towards electrification, YVR is planning for future energy needs in a financially sustainable way that also benefits the community and economy that supports it.

As part of its planning process, YVR today announced it has formed an Energy Advisory Council, a group of six experts who will provide the Airport Authority with advice and guidance on actions needed to build future energy solutions concerning aviation and infrastructure development on Sea Island.

"We have a unique opportunity to chart a sustainable path forward not only for our airport, but also for our industry and region through our work with YVR's Energy Advisory Council," said Tamara Vrooman, President and CEO at Vancouver International Airport. "As we explore climate solutions, the Council will provide us with expert advice, and identify partnerships to advance our energy transition. I'm confident the Council will expand our thinking and support YVR's vision to meet energy needs sustainably for the next four to five decades – and beyond."

YVR selected Council members based on their diverse experience and expertise. In addition to providing ongoing advice, the Council will produce a report that outlines the actions and considerations that are necessary to deliver new energy solutions, in support of the Airport Authority's goals.

Council members are listed below.

YVR's Energy Advisory Council members:

Bob Elton , former President and CEO, BC Hydro, has been appointed Chair of YVR's Energy Advisory Council.

, former President and CEO, BC Hydro, has been appointed Chair of YVR's Energy Advisory Council. Christoph Frei , Emerald Technology Ventures

, Emerald Technology Ventures Brad Griffin , Canadian Energy and Emissions Data Centre, Simon Fraser University (SFU)

, Canadian Energy and Emissions Data Centre, (SFU) Claudia Salem , aequilibri

, aequilibri Frans Tjallingi, 7GEN

Wal van Lierop , Chrysalix Ventures

About YVR

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is a diverse global hub that connects people, cargo, data, and ideas and serves as a platform for our community to come together and thrive. We are motivated by supporting regional economic development and making a positive difference in the lives of British Columbians. We do this with a focus on serving our passengers, partners, workers, and community through digital modernization, climate leadership, reconciliation, and financial sustainability.

SOURCE Vancouver Airport Authority

YVR Media Relations, 604-880-9815, [email protected]