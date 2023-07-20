MONTRÉAL, July 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Mélanie Kau, Chair of the Board of Directors of ADM Aéroports de Montréal, is pleased to announce today that Yves Beauchamp has been appointed President and CEO of ADM, effective September 5, 2023. Mr. Beauchamp will succeed Philippe Rainville, who is retiring after a distinguished 15-year career with the Corporation, the last six of which have been at its helm. Mr. Rainville will remain in his role until September 5th and will leave ADM at the end of the year to ensure an efficient transition of responsibilities.

YVES BEAUCHAMP APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ADM AÉROPORTS DE MONTRÉAL (CNW Group/Aéroports de Montréal)

"The Board of Directors conducted a rigorous executive search process over many months to identify the best candidate for this critical position as ADM faces many challenges in developing its YUL and YMX sites in the coming years," said Ms. Kau. "Yves Beauchamp is an experienced manager who has led major infrastructure projects for Montreal institutions with strong roots in their communities. His expertise, skills and knowledge of the organization – he has been a member of our Community Advisory Committee for seven years, a member of the Board for the past three years, and has chaired the Infrastructure Project Analysis and Evaluation Committee – are undeniable assets and will put our team in an excellent position to successfully complete all of its structuring projects."

"It's a great privilege to continue my involvement with ADM in this new role," said Yves Beauchamp. "After an enforced two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the critical work on airport sites will increase at a steady pace over the next few years to meet the dynamic growth in passenger traffic and operations. While the current team has already started a planning exercise, I will be able to bring my expertise to support them and help the organization achieve a successful recovery for the benefit of the entire community. The airports are strategic assets for our city and I intend to ensure that they continue to be part of Montréal's vision for sustainable development."

Until very recently, Yves Beauchamp was Vice Principal, Administration and Finance, at McGill University. Under his leadership, members of his team accelerated the revitalization and renovation of the university's buildings and infrastructure. He has also served as Director General of the École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS) and as Vice-Rector responsible for the development of the Université de Montréal's new Outremont campus. His contributions in these positions placed him at the centre of the most important development projects of the university network in recent decades. He holds a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering and a master's degree in industrial safety and hygiene from the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières, and a doctorate in industrial engineering from West Virginia University.

Over the course of his career, he has received numerous awards and acknowledgements, including the member of the Order of Canada, the Knight of the National Order of Québec, the Médaille de l'Assemblée Nationale of the Government of Québec, and a recognition from the Order of Engineers of Québec for outstanding achievement in research and teaching. He was named a Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering, of which he was President, and was awarded both Queen Elizabeth II Golden and Diamond Jubilee Medals.

