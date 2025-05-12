MONTRÉAL, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The Consortium for Research and Innovation in Québec (CRIAQ), in partnership with ADM Aéroports de Montréal, hosted today an RDV Réseau Forum focused on advanced air mobility (AAM) at the YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel Innovation Centre. This event brought together over 100 innovators dedicated to shaping the future of Québec's aerospace sector.

RDV Réseau Forum: A catalyst for engagement

Thanks to the participation of our members and partners from the private, academic and institutional sectors, RDV Réseau fosters collective engagement within the ecosystem.

The May 2025 edition was held against the backdrop of the growing Espace Aéro innovation zone, where the Mirabel site is one of three territorial hubs. Through its new Innovation Centre at YMX, ADM – in conjunction with CRIAQ – presented a first official event in the new infrastructure, which was acquired specifically to encourage synergies between research organizations (including universities and college technology transfer centres) and companies in their research and development efforts.

Highlights

The institutional perspectives presented by ADM, the City of Mirabel, CRIAQ and Espace Aéro provided insight into the vision and leadership that will be deployed in the Mirabel cluster. Meanwhile, a panel of advanced air mobility (AAM) experts brilliantly showcased Québec's strengths and advantages in developing key technologies in this promising sector.

Additionally, participants toured the Innovation Centre facilities and recognized their significant potential for research and innovation. Networking sessions helped to strengthen professional ties and facilitate the exchange of ideas about opportunities, challenges and issues related to innovation, competitiveness and market development.

Advanced Air Mobility: A promising innovation theme

Shaping the aviation of tomorrow provides an opportunity to adopt sustainable solutions amid an energy transition. Thanks to its technological expertise, AAM is offering new avenues for transport development.

These solutions will contribute to the growth of an innovative Québec aerospace industry that is looking for new international business opportunities.

Quotes

"The YMX Innovation Centre is much more than just a venue. It is, first and foremost, an engine that will propel aeronautical innovation in Québec. It will do so by enabling manufacturers, institutional and government ecosystem partners, academic and training institutions, as well as researchers and students, to come together. That's precisely what we're doing today by hosting the CRIAQ's RDV Réseau Forum, the inaugural event of this new era. The YMX site boasts an impressive concentration of expertise and ADM is thrilled to host large-scale projects, collaborate with cutting-edge companies, and support the research that will shape a more sustainable and intelligent future for aeronautics." – Yves Beauchamp, President and CEO of ADM Aéroports de Montréal.

"At Mirabel, our ambition is to build Québec's future in aerospace alongside all of our partners. By uniting companies, research centres and training facilities, we are fostering a dynamic and sustainable ecosystem for the next 20 years. Through industrial optimization, decarbonization, advanced air mobility and training, we are driving innovation and establishing our leadership in aerospace, particularly in advanced air mobility." – Patrick Charbonneau, Mayor, City of Mirabel.

"Mirabel's ecosystem of researchers, SMEs, large companies and test facilities enables us to explore advanced technological solutions for tomorrow's air mobility and advanced manufacturing. This network, at the heart of the Espace Aéro innovation zone, is essential for structuring an innovation chain capable of generating concrete economic and environmental benefits." – Mélanie Lussier, President of Aéro Montréal, on behalf of Espace Aéro.

"In collaboration with ADM, CRIAQ is proud to mobilize our members and partners to seize and create opportunities in aerospace innovation at Mirabel. The RDV Réseau Forum provides an ideal platform to discuss trends in advanced air mobility, and to develop promising collaborative research projects. Building on our strengths in innovation, we can enhance our capacity to attract talent, investment and key players to promote exports." – Guillaume Côté Ph.D., President and CEO, CRIAQ.

About CRIAQ (criaq.aero)

The Consortium for Research and Innovation in Aerospace in Québec (CRIAQ) is a unique model of collaborative aerospace research involving companies of all sizes, universities, and research centers. Its mission is to increase the competitiveness of the aerospace industry by stimulating innovation in businesses through collaborative R&D. It also aims to develop a new generation of innovators to strengthen Québec's technological leadership in cutting-edge aerospace applications: digital aviation, future air mobility, and sustainable aerospace.

