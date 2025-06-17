MONTRÉAL, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - With significant passenger traffic at YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and many summer destinations awaiting travellers, ADM Aéroports de Montréal and its community partners are expecting a busy summer at YUL.

ADM would like to remind travellers of some important tips to help them start their holiday on the right foot by preparing properly for their journey through the airport.

Mitigation measures implemented by ADM for the summer season

To offer users alternatives and avoid feeling puzzled when travelling to YUL, several mitigation measures implemented last summer to facilitate access to YUL are back again this year:

The West Express drop-off zone, located in the P4 multi-level parking lot, offers an additional option to drop off a loved one in preparation for their departure. It is served by a frequent shuttle service, and access to the terminal takes less than 5 minutes.

The East Express drop-off zone is back near Highway 520 and Côte-de-Liesse. It also offers a free shuttle service every five minutes, with a five-minute journey time.

Express drop-off points are free and open 7 days a week, between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. , during peak periods.

, during peak periods. A 40-minute free parking period is also being offered for most parking lots on the YUL site until the end of the summer season. This measure aims to limit circular vehicle movements on the site.

The various options available to users to help them plan their journeys to and from the airport can also be found on the ADM website.

For passengers leaving

Getting ready



Check the status and schedule of your flight before you go to the airport by visiting the ADM website or by contacting your airline.

Check the current occupancy of our available parking lots and reserve your parking space to ensure a spot during your trip and to take advantage of various promotions.

Plan your movements and take the time to check road conditions and traffic by consulting Québec 511 before heading to the airport.

Find out about the various public transportation options available in your area to get to the airport.

Carefully pack your carry-on baggage to make it easier to pass through security.

Check with your airline to determine the allowable size of your carry-on baggage and the maximum weight of your checked baggage.

Arrive early



Arrive at the airport 3 hours prior to departure, regardless of your destination, to complete the airport pre-boarding process.

Once you have completed your check-in, immediately go through security. You will then be able to explore and enjoy YUL's retail offerings and family activities in the restricted area.

To take advantage of expedited airport procedures, make use of complimentary services offered at YUL: Mobile Passport Control (flights to the U.S. ) , an application that allows you to submit your passport information and customs declaration in advance. This saves you time and gives you access to a priority line at the airport. YUL Express (all flights departing from YUL) , an online booking platform that provides a schedule for security checkpoints as well as a priority line. Enhanced Passenger Processing (flights to the United States ), a new biometric initiative provided by United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) that is now available only to US citizens. It allows them to use facial recognition technology to speed up the border process when returning home.



For passengers returning home

Simplify your arrival in Canada by completing your Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) Customs' Advance Declaration, up to 72 hours prior to your arrival in Canada using ArriveCAN. The use of this application reduces the processing time for travellers in the border control area.

by completing your Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) Customs' Advance Declaration, up to 72 hours prior to your arrival in using ArriveCAN. The use of this application reduces the processing time for travellers in the border control area. To avoid waiting, you can pay for your parking online on your mobile device, 15 minutes before you leave the airport. Simply scan the QR code on your parking ticket and follow the instructions.

Picking up passengers

Make sure that the passenger you are meeting has arrived and completed arrival procedures before heading to the arrivals level pick-up area, which is very busy. If they haven't arrived yet, use the CellParc waiting lots. You can stay there for up to 2 hours free of charge.

To make it easier to locate passengers, the pick-up area is divided into 5 loading areas: A, B, C, D and E. Pay attention and arrange a precise meeting point.

To find the most convenient drop-off option based on traffic forecasts for the airport area, you can also consult the YUL Transit Planner.

If you have any further questions about your trip, please visit the "Questions and Answers" section of the ADM website. When you arrive at the airport, don't hesitate to ask one of the red-jacketed ambassadors to help you find your way around the terminal. Finally, a member of the YULSatisfaction team will be able to assist you in real time online via our YULchat service.

