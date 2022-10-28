MONTRÉAL, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - ADM Aéroports de Montréal is proud to announce that YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport has successfully renewed its prestigious 4-Star Skytrax World Airport Star Rating. This rating, considered a benchmark in the global airport industry, stems from an audit conducted last September.

"Despite two pandemic years and a strong recovery that has created many challenges for our industry, ADM is more determined than ever to provide a smooth and memorable experience at YUL, our major international air traffic hub," said Philippe Rainville, President and CEO of ADM. "We are proud to maintain our certification and would like to thank all of the employees at the airport and in the airport community for their efforts each and every day. We will continue to work diligently to maintain this standard of excellence and, who knows, eventually get closer to our ambition of obtaining a fifth star within a few years."

YUL earned its fourth star in April 2019 following major investments to modernize its infrastructure.

In the 30 months following this first certification, numerous initiatives have been implemented to enhance the passenger experience and improve the fluidity of processes, starting with the delivery of the connection centre in December 2019. YUL also has a new chat service and a team of red-jacketed ambassadors ready to greet and answer the many questions onsite. Visual dressing was enhanced both inside and outside the terminal to help passengers find services and the greening of the facilities continued. Finally, furniture was upgraded throughout the three jetties and the terminal building to ensure passenger comfort, and a new children's play area was added in the domestic area.

Created in 2000, the World Airport Star Rating is recognized in the industry as a global benchmark for airport standards. Ratings range from 1 Star to the most prestigious 5-Star rating. Skytrax specializes in ranking international airline organizations and advises airlines and airports around the world on ways to improve the quality of their service delivery and facility management.

About Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, certified 4-stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

