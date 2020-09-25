MONTRÉAL, Sept. 25, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - ADM Aéroports de Montréal is proud to announce that YUL Montreal-Trudeau International Airport is the first Canadian airport - as well as the first facility in Québec - to earn GBAC STAR™ Facility Accreditation from The Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association.

GBAC STAR is an international accreditation focused on ensuring a clean, safe, and healthy environment in public and commercial facilities of all sizes. The program outlines best practices, protocols, and procedures to control risk factors associated with infectious disease, including COVID-19. To achieve GBAC STAR™ accreditation, ADM was required to demonstrate that YUL complied with the program's 20 core elements, which range from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness and response measures.

ADM launched the Travel with Confidence program at YUL at the beginning of the summer in anticipation of the eventual opening of international and the Canada-U.S. borders, and in order to prepare the airport site for a greater influx of passengers. The program includes health checkpoints at every terminal entrance, additional disinfectant gel dispensers, the systematic cleaning of baggage carts after each use, and the cleaning up to 10 times a day of areas used by passengers. On September 18, ADM announced that it had achieved AHA accreditation under the Airport Councils International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation Program.

"Travel with Confidence at YUL is a proven program. This new accreditation, the second of its kind obtained in less than 10 days, attests to the high quality of the health measures deployed at the terminal, which meet the highest standards and compare favorably with those of other large establishments around the world, all industries combined" said Philippe Rainville, ADM's President and CEO. "Our team has been working with public health authorities since the beginning of the crisis. It quickly not only complied with the basic requirements, but went beyond them to provide a healthy environment for both passengers and employees. Everything is in place at YUL to ensure safe travel and other initiatives are being developed, such as the possibility of offering a screening test to passengers at our facilities."

YUL Montreal-Trudeau International Airport joins a growing list community of leading facilities around the world that have achieved GBAC STAR accreditation. To view the full list of accredited facilities, committed facilities, and industry supporters, visit https://gbac.issa.com/gbac-star-facilities-and-supporters/. Additionally, hear from leaders of GBAC STAR-accredited facilities in the GBAC STAR Experience video series, available at https://gbac.issa.com/media/

About ADM Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, certified 4-stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

About GBAC, a Division of ISSA

Composed of international leaders in the field of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis, mitigation, response and recovery, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, provides training, guidance, accreditation, certification, crisis management assistance and leadership to government, commercial and private entities looking to mitigate, quickly address and/or recover from biological threats and real-time crises. The organization's services include biorisk management program assessment and training, Forensic Restoration® response and remediation, the GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation program, training and certification of individuals and consulting for building owners and facility managers. For more information, visit www.gbac.org.

About ISSA

With more than 9,300 members—including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners and associated service members—ISSA is the world's leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Northbrook, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Mainz, Germany; Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa-canada.com or call (866) 864-8273 or (905) 665-8001.

