MONTRÉAL, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - ADM Aéroports de Montréal is proud to announce that YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport has been awarded "Performance +" certification by Recyc-Québec as part of the "ICI on recycle +" program. This program recognizes and rewards organizations that are proactive and committed to improving their waste management performance, which ADM was able to demonstrate by achieving a higher level than the previous certification in 2018.

ADM has distinguished itself by closely monitoring its waste recovery rate, allowing it to quickly identify corrective actions. For example, for more than a year, a residual materials bag identification system has been in place for airport concessions to ensure traceability and provide feedback on their performance. In addition, organic materials are collected from food outlets and public areas of the terminal and improvement opportunities are continuously explored through regular waste characterization. Finally, a policy to control the use of single-use items in the YUL terminal was adopted in 2023. This policy encourages the use of reusable items and, where this is not possible, requires the use of compostable fibre items. In addition, ADM is participating in the Québec Residual Materials Management Policy goals regarding sustainable construction and the reuse of renovation and construction waste in new projects.

"ADM is proud to be participating in the "ICI on recycle +" program for seven years now," said Martin Massé, Vice President, Sustainable Development, ADM Aéroports de Montréal. "This initiative is part of a much broader action plan that is allowing our organization to contribute to the transition of the aviation industry thanks, among other things, to the commitment of our employees and an ongoing dialogue with our partners in the airport community. With sustainable development at the heart of our priorities, our organization is committed to going beyond the basics and it is concrete actions such as this that will enable us to have a positive impact on the community while reducing our environmental footprint."

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, which is certified 4 stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and of YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

