Yukon artist featured on Purolator limited-edition holiday box

2022 holiday box collection showcases local talent and supports Yukon food banks

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today Purolator unveiled its 2022 limited-edition holiday box designs that celebrate emerging Canadian artists, including Lara Bode from the Yukon. Once again, last year's artists each nominated a local artist to design the holiday boxes.

The unique boxes provide a festive way to ship during the holidays. This year's collection spotlights the diverse ways families and communities eat, drink and celebrate the season together.

Purolator unveiled its 2022 limited-edition holiday box designs that celebrate emerging Canadian artists, including Lara Bode from the Yukon. As part of this year’s campaign, Purolator is donating $5,000 to The Whitehorse Food Bank through its Purolator Tackle Hunger® program. (CNW Group/Purolator Inc.)

Bode is a born-and-raised Yukoner from the Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation, who enjoys illustrating detailed backgrounds and the characters who exist in them. She is inspired by her home in the Yukon and from online creators across the globe. Bode has always had a passion for creating and has been drawing her whole life. She is currently studying at Emily Carr University of Art + Design in Vancouver, B.C.

"Yukon winters are long and cold. They feel like they go on forever, yet through the midst of the freeze we take the time to gather and light up the dark," said artist Lara Bode. "Every year my mother and I spend many nights baking and decorating dozens of cookies to share with family. I like to share this brief warmth the holidays bring me in my work."

Yukon artists, Monika Melnychukand and Nhesa Patoy, have also been featured on past Purolator holiday boxes.

Supporting Yukon food banks

As part of this year's campaign, Purolator is donating $5,000 to The Whitehorse Food Bank through its Purolator Tackle Hunger® program. This is to help ensure that everyone in the Yukon has access to nutritious meals during the holidays. Since 2003, the grassroots program has delivered more than 18 million pounds of food to Canadian food banks.

The Whitehorse Food Bank provides emergency food to all Yukoners in need. Anyone can access seven days' worth of food, once per month. The food bank's programs are funded through the generosity of local businesses and volunteers.

"Currently our food bank serves over 28,000 meals per month to hungry Yukoners," said Dave Blottner, Executive Director, Food Bank Society of Whitehorse. "Without the support from community minded groups like Purolator, and everyone who makes donations, we would not be able to serve the number of Yukoners we currently are."

All holiday boxes are available nationwide at Purolator Shipping Centres and select Mobile Quick Stop locations. For more information on the artists and how Purolator is delivering for the holidays, visit purolator.com/holidayspirit.

