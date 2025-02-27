OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) is trialling a new customized screening line, designed so that airports with limited space can employ advanced technology and equipment while enhancing the passenger experience.

The Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB) is the first airport in Canada to trial this new line that offers the benefits of a CATSA Plus screening line by allowing multiple (up to three) passengers to place their belongings in screening bins at the same time.

Additionally, travellers using the new line (screening line 6) at YQB will enjoy the advantages of CT X-ray technology where permitted liquids, aerosols and gels (100 mL or less), medical devices and large electronics—including laptops—will no longer need to be removed from their carry-on bags.

The installation of the new customized screening line is part of CATSA's national deployment plan, which will bring CT X-ray technology to screening lines at several airports over a multi-year period.

CATSA looks forward to continuing its collaboration with Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport and remains dedicated to continuously raising the bar to enhance the passenger experience while maintaining the highest standards of security for those travelling through Canada's designated airports.

"We are proud to be the first airport in Canada to test the brand-new CATSA Plus personalized lane, equipped with CT X-ray technology. Thanks to this initiative, travelers will experience an even smoother and faster passage through the security checkpoint, just in time for spring break. Our team is constantly committed to enhancing the experience and service provided to passengers departing from YQB, and this project, carried out in close collaboration with CATSA, is an excellent example of that."

- Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB)

Quick facts

Established on April 1, 2002 , CATSA is a Crown corporation fully funded by parliamentary appropriations and is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Transport Canada.

, CATSA is a Crown corporation fully funded by parliamentary appropriations and is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Transport Canada. A deployment of this magnitude underscores CATSA's commitment to driving innovation and elevating passengers' experience in aviation security nationwide. CATSA is dedicated to working with its screening contractors and air travel partners to deliver service excellence through effective and efficient security screening.

CT is state-of-the-art technology that utilizes advanced three-dimensional rotatable images enhancing screening officers' ability to detect explosives and other threat items. For air travellers, it means that permitted liquids, aerosols and gels (100 mL or less each), medical devices and large electronics can remain in their carry-on baggage when being screened.

