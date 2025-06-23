OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ) becomes the first airport in Atlantic Canada to introduce the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority's (CATSA's) CT X-ray technology. CATSA added a new screening line equipped with this technology at the Domestic/International checkpoint. This is the first step in bringing this technology to all screening lines at YHZ. Passengers travelling through Halifax will now enjoy an elevated security screening experience where they will no longer need to remove bags with permitted liquids, aerosols and gels (100 ml or less), medical devices, or large electronics—including laptops—from their carry-on bags.

The installation of this new technology at Halifax Stanfield is part of CATSA's national deployment program, which aims to introduce CT X-ray systems to screening lines at several airports over a multi-year period.

CATSA looks forward to continuing its collaboration with Halifax Stanfield throughout the deployment of CT technology on all screening lines and is committed to enhancing the passenger experience while maintaining the highest standards of security for travellers at Canada's designated airports.

"As we enter the peak summer season, we are pleased to work closely with our partners at CATSA to introduce an expanded security screening facility, including an additional line that will host one of CATSA's new CT X-ray systems. The implementation of this new technology will help streamline the security process and enhance the passenger experience."

- Dean Bouchard, Vice President, Airport Planning & Development, Halifax International Airport Authority

Established on April 1 , 2002, CATSA is a Crown corporation fully funded by parliamentary appropriations and is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Transport Canada.

, 2002, CATSA is a Crown corporation fully funded by parliamentary appropriations and is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Transport Canada. A deployment of this magnitude underscores CATSA's commitment to driving innovation and elevating passengers' experience in aviation security nationwide. CATSA is dedicated to working with its screening contractors and air travel partners to deliver service excellence through effective and efficient security screening.

CT is state-of-the-art technology that utilizes advanced three-dimensional rotatable images enhancing screening officers' ability to detect explosives and other threat items. For air travellers, it means that permitted liquids, aerosols and gels (100 mL or less each), medical devices and large electronics can remain in their carry-on baggage when being screened.

