OTTAWA, ON, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - To kick off the busy summer travel season, the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) is sharing its top tips to prepare for security screening. With approximately 17.8 million passengers expected to be screened at Canada's largest airports this summer, planning is key to a successful security screening experience. Here's what to know before you go:

Pack like a Pro: CATSA's "What Can I Bring?" search tool lets you know if an item is permitted on board, if it goes in your carry-on or checked bag, and if there are restrictions on size/volume including the 100ml light for LAGS or 350ml for powders and granular materials. Items like liquids or large electronics that may need to be inspected at the screening checkpoint should be packed in an easy-to-access area of your carry-on bag.

Solid Food: Solid food items, such as sandwiches, apples and granola bars, are permitted in both your carry-on and checked baggage. If your destination is outside of Canada, any food not consumed, including in checked baggage, will be subject to the regulations of the country you are visiting.

Batteries and Electronics: Most batteries are generally safe for air travel. It's best to keep all batteries and electronic devices containing batteries on you or packed in your carry-on baggage. See CATSA's Guidelines for Batteries for more tips.

Need Assistance?

The Family/Special Needs line features screening equipment that can accommodate larger items, and screening officers who offer additional assistance to passengers needing more time or help with their belongings to get through security.

Facilitators may be available at checkpoints across Canada's 16 busiest airports to assist with the screening process. They can be identified by their blue vest with "Need Help/Besoin d'aide."

If you need to bypass the metal detector or full body scanner, you'll receive a physical search ("pat-down"). Additional screening may be required for some medical devices and passengers with implants. For more information, please review CATSA's Special Needs page.

Arrive early: From traffic to parking to airline check-in, you want to leave plenty of time to go through security screening so you can relax before your flight. Many airlines recommend arriving two hours in advance for domestic flights; three hours for international/U.S.

Be prepared: When arriving at the checkpoint:

have your boarding pass ready to present

place your valuables (e.g., money clips, watches and passports) and other small items inside your carry-on bag

listen to guidance from the screening officers

For more information and tips to fly through security screening this summer, visit catsa.ca.

Quick Facts

The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority is a Crown corporation responsible for securing specific elements of the air transportation system—from passenger and baggage screening to screening airport workers.

Established on April 1, 2002 , CATSA is fully funded by parliamentary appropriations and is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Transport.

