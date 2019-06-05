Youth share Roadmap to achieving gender equality in Canada with Sophie Grégoire Trudeau during Women Deliver 2019

Plan International Canada Global Ambassador Sophie Grégoire Trudeau participates in youth-led event to bring gender equality to the top of Canada's agenda

VANCOUVER, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada can become the first country to achieve gender equality and serve as a model for the rest of the world if it adopts a series of recommendations outlined in the Youth-Led Roadmap for Gender Equality: A Plan to Achieve Sustainable Development Goal 5 in Canada. Developed by the Youth for Gender Equality (YGE) initiative, which was co-led by Plan International Canada and the Canadian Teachers' Federation, generously funded by TD Bank Group, and facilitated in partnership by more than 20 organizations, the Roadmap provides tangible actions for individual Canadians, the private sector, and government at all levels to take towards gender equality in Canada.



Sophie Grégoire Trudeau speaks at the Youth for Gender Equality event at Women Deliver 2019 in Vancouver to showcase the first-ever Canadian Youth-Led Roadmap for Gender Equality, co-led by Plan International Canada and the Canadian Teachers’ Federation. (CNW Group/Plan International Canada) Youth for Gender Equality leaders from around Canada meet with Sophie Grégoire Trudeau at Women Deliver 2019 to promote the first-ever Canadian Youth-Led Roadmap for Gender Equality, co-led by Plan International Canada and the Canadian Teachers’ Federation (CTF). Also featured: Caroline Riseboro, President and CEO of Plan International Canada, and Cassandra Hallett, CTF Secretary General. (CNW Group/Plan International Canada)

The uniquely youth-led Roadmap reflects the powerful perspectives of over 300 youth from all over Canada with diverse experiences and backgrounds, such as youth who have experienced homelessness, Indigenous youth, young people of colour, newcomers to Canada and members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, among others, as well as individuals from remote and rural communities in Canada.

At an event today in the CanWaCH Canada Pavillion during Women Deliver 2019, youth leaders involved in the YGE initiative presented their SDG 5 recommendations, sharing insights on how we can achieve gender equality in Canada and beyond.

The Youth-Led Roadmap for Gender Equality includes 20 recommendations that individual Canadians can take today to achieve gender equality within their homes, communities and beyond. It also includes more than 40 additional recommendations targeted at public institutions, the private sector and governments to help Canada achieve Sustainable Development Goal 5: Gender equality, by the goals' end date of 2030.

More information about YGE and the Roadmap is available at plancanada.ca/yge.

SOURCE Plan International Canada

For further information: Media contacts: Kaili Colford, Plan International Canada, kcolford@plancanada.ca, Mobile: 647-502-7707; Danielle Palfery, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Danielle.palfery@hkstrategies.ca, Mobile: 604-364-8659; Andrew King, Canadian Teachers' Federation, aking@ctf-fce.ca, Mobile: 819-213-7847

Related Links

www.plancanada.ca

