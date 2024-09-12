Olympian Cynthia Appiah teams up with Plan International Canada as Celebrated Ambassador to advocate for girls' rights

Appiah's partnership with Plan Canada strengthens efforts to champion girls' equality worldwide ahead of International Day of the Girl on October 11.

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Plan International Canada, an organization dedicated to advancing children's rights and equality for girls globally, is proud to announce Cynthia Appiah, a member of the Canadian Olympic team, as its newest Celebrated Ambassador. With International Day of the Girl approaching on October 11, Appiah joins forces with Plan Canada ahead of this key global event that celebrates the inherent power of girls.

A Ghanaian-Canadian athlete, Appiah has risen to compete on the Olympic world stage, fueled by her relentless drive and the unwavering support of those who believed in her. By joining Plan Canada and channeling her determination into this new track, she will help ensure that girls across the globe are not held back by gender or racial barriers or by a lack of opportunities.

Currently training to compete in the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina – her second – Appiah is excited to celebrate her new partnership with Plan Canada. "Despite the hurdles that set back gender equality, I am dedicated to doing my part to ensure girls everywhere can realize their full potential," says Appiah. "A strong team has the power to overcome barriers. That's why I am excited to join Plan International to help amplify the voices of girls."

"As a champion of representation and gender equality in sports and beyond, Cynthia's perseverance and leadership is truly inspiring," adds Lindsay Glassco, President and CEO of Plan International Canada. "We are thrilled to welcome her to 'Team Plan Canada' as our newest Celebrated Ambassador. Her passion for change makes her an invaluable partner in helping us drive toward a more equal and just world for girls and children around the globe."

Plan Canada's roster of influential Celebrated Ambassadors includes Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Lisa LaFlamme, Farah Nasser, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Cheryl Hickey, Sarah Rafferty and more, who volunteer their time and expertise to champion and advocate for girls' equality.

