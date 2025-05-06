Applications are now open for the 2025-26 Eureka Fellowship, which will support the impact of young sustainability leaders through learning opportunities and funding

TORONTO, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - AstraZeneca Canada and Plan International Canada are launching the 2025-26 Eureka Fellowship for Youth Changemakers in Canada (Eureka Fellowship). Now in its second year, the Eureka Fellowship aims to identify, accelerate and amplify the impact of the next generation of sustainability leaders working to improve the health of people, society and the planet.

"At AstraZeneca, we are committed to driving positive change beyond the impact of our medicines and we share Plan International Canada's belief in the power of individuals to make a big difference," says Gaby Bourbara, President, AstraZeneca Canada. "Last year we saw the incredible impact of Eureka Fellows in reducing gender inequity in healthcare, addressing climate change in Canada's North, tackling biodiversity loss, and advocating for health equity in Indigenous communities, to name just a few examples. We look forward to supporting a new group of Eureka Fellows who are focused on building a healthier, more equitable world."

"The 2024 Eureka Fellows tackled some of our most urgent challenges with spirit and determination," says Lindsay Glassco, President and CEO, Plan International Canada. "Eureka Fellows don't just imagine a better world; they roll up their sleeves and start building it! And we are proud to once again join AstraZeneca Canada in championing a new cohort of changemakers who are leading the way in shaping a more sustainable and equitable future for all."

Applications are now open for the 2025-26 Eureka Fellowship. Successful applicants will need to present a sustainability initiative that is delivering clear impact – via a registered charitable organization or through a self-initiated community project – to improve the health of people, society and/or the planet, with a particular focus on health equity, health system resilience, biodiversity and climate action. This opportunity is available to Canadian residents who are aged 18 to 30, as of December 31, 2025.

A total of 10 Eureka Fellows will be selected to participate in the 18-month program, which will conclude in December 2026. The Eureka Fellowship will support youth sustainability leaders by:

Driving impact with $10,000 in funding towards each Eureka Fellow's registered charitable organization or community project.

with in funding towards each Eureka Fellow's registered charitable organization or community project. Supporting learning and leadership development through a virtual curriculum and workshops.

through a virtual curriculum and workshops. Building broader awareness and connections via networking opportunities and an in-person Summit in 2026, while also helping Eureka Fellows build their profile.

via networking opportunities and an in-person Summit in 2026, while also helping Eureka Fellows build their profile. Creating community with an invitation to join the Eureka Fellowship Alumni Network.

"I came to this country as an immigrant not knowing how to navigate the Canadian health care system. I lived in a remote community, and I've seen firsthand how marginalized communities, including immigrants and Indigenous peoples, face barriers to access health care," says Inaam Chattha, one of the 2024 Eureka Fellows. "Being a young advocate, I hope to ensure that every Canadian has access to equitable health care that works for them. The Eureka Fellowship has helped me accelerate my efforts."

To apply for the 2025-26 Eureka Fellowship for Youth Changemakers in Canada, please visit https://forms.office.com/r/77pTv9kTTa. The deadline to apply is June 8 and successful applicants will be notified this summer.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. In Canada, the company employs more than 2,300 people and was recently named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for the second consecutive year. Together, AstraZeneca's R&D Hub and the Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease Development Hub – both based in Mississauga, Ontario – are leading more than 210 global clinical studies in areas such as breast, lung and prostate cancer, COPD, chronic kidney disease, and rare disease. Visit www.astrazeneca.ca for more information.

About Plan International Canada

Plan International Canada is a member of a global organization dedicated to advancing children's rights and equality for girls. Plan International has been building powerful partnerships for children for over 85 years and is now active in more than 80 countries. We stand with children, especially girls, wherever they are oppressed, exploited, left behind or not equally valued. We're determined optimists and will continue to persevere until we are all equal. Visit www.plancanada.ca for more information.

About Eureka Fellowship

The Eureka Fellowship for Youth Changemakers in Canada (Eureka Fellowship) aims to identify, accelerate and amplify the impact of the next generation of sustainability leaders working to improve the health of people, society and the planet. Created in 2024 by AstraZeneca Canada and Plan International Canada, the Eureka Fellowship has supported youth sustainability leaders in communities across Canada. To learn more, visit https://www.astrazeneca.ca/en/sustainability/eureka-fellowship.html.

