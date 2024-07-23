One in ten girls faces harmful online experiences daily, according to new Plan International and CNN "As Equals" report

The global report sets the stage for the upcoming UN Summit of the Future, where youth activists will demand action from tech companies and states to build a trustworthy internet

TORONTO, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - New global research from Plan International and CNN's "As Equals" series gathered insight from more than 600 young women and girls ages 13-24 across nine countries worldwide and has found that one in 10 girls and young women (11%) reported having harmful online experiences daily or almost daily, with almost 40% reporting they have been harassed at least once a month.

According to Plan International, the research report, Building Digital Resilience – Girls and Young Women Demand a Safer Digital Future, makes clear that social media is not a safe space for girls, young women and other marginalized groups and that measures taken by national governments and tech companies to tackle abuse and harassment to date remain "starkly inadequate."

Two-thirds (67%) of girls and young women surveyed see themselves as primarily responsible for their online safety. While this may be their present reality, they also feel they cannot, and should not, be solely responsible for staying safe online, stressing the need for structured support from tech companies, governments, authorities and the wider community.

The research found that 75% of respondents had reported having harmful online experiences "at some point." Almost half of the respondents (44%) reported seeing or receiving unwanted sexual images or videos, and one in four (25%) had faced discrimination or hate speech. The impact of these negative online experiences led to 35% of the survey participants reporting feeling sad, depressed, worried or anxious.

When asked about which websites and platforms they were encountering upsetting experiences on, most selected Facebook, followed by WhatsApp and then Instagram.

"With so much of modern life today requiring an online presence, from homework to lessons, finding employment and connecting with friends, it is vital that social media is a safe space for all children and young people," says Kathleen Sherwin, chief strategy and engagement officer for Plan International. "Protecting girls and young women online, whether it's from sexual harassment, financial scams or cyberbullying, is everyone's responsibility."

Similarly, a 2020 Plan International report revealed that six in 10 girls in Canada have experienced online abuse and harassment. To deal with online harassment, 19% of the girls surveyed in Canada stated that they would stop posting content that expresses their opinion.

"It is deeply concerning that in 2024, girls and young women still face persistent online harassment, prompting many to silence their voices," says Saadya Hamdani, director of gender equality and inclusion at Plan International Canada. "As they navigate an increasingly digital world, this research highlights the urgent need for stronger protections and shared accountability. Girls have shown remarkable resilience, but they deserve more than coping mechanisms. Tech companies, governments and communities must take proactive steps and drive systemic changes to create digital spaces where girls can thrive without fear."

For the 2024 Building Digital Resilience report, a total of 624 girls and young women ages 13-24 from nine countries (Bolivia, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Colombia, Kenya, Malawi, Nepal, the Philippines and Timor-Leste) completed a survey and 73 girls and young women in Brazil, Malawi and the Philippines attended focus-group discussions about their online experiences. As part of the research, they also shared their solutions to make their online experience safer.

In September 2024, the United Nations General Assembly will meet for the Summit of the Future, where the Global Digital Compact will be a key focus and is expected to outline shared principles for an open, free and secure digital future for all, including the application of human rights online.

Ahead of the Summit of the Future, Plan International is working with girls and young women to call on tech companies and states to fulfill their duties to build a trustworthy internet and introduce accountability for discrimination and misleading content.

Building Digital Resilience – Girls and Young Women Demand a Safer Digital Future can be downloaded here.

Editor's note: This report is the result of a collaboration between Plan International and CNN "As Equals."



