Your Donations Matter More Than Ever This Fall

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army Thrift Store values and needs donations of gently used clothing and household items. The organization relies heavily on donations coming through their stores' Donor Welcome Centres from individuals, families and businesses who give what they no longer use or want.

Simply put, donations are the lifeblood of everything The Salvation Army Thrift Store does. "It's the generous people and businesses that support our stores who enable us to help others," says Ted Troughton, Managing Director of The Salvation Thrift Store, National Recycling Operations. "Together, with all members of our shared communities, no matter who they are or what they're able to give, we hand-in-hand make a difference."

There are real societal and environmental benefits when a donation is made to a Salvation Army Thrift Store. Donations matter in supporting local Salvation Army programs and services such as food banks for hunger relief, school programs and camps, shelters for people experiencing homelessness, rehabilitation and addiction programs and emergency relief efforts serving the many diverse communities across Canada. Assistance was provided to over 1.6 million Canadians last year alone that may not otherwise have been reached.

Through the 106 Salvation Army Thrift Stores, 48,699 vouchers valued at over $6.2 million were redeemed for clothing and household goods last year. These vouchers issued by the Salvation Army's Social Services are given to individuals and families in need.

Donating items as opposed to discarding them brings sustainable benefits for the environment. Through recycling and reuse, donations help divert unwanted items from local landfills. Last year through The Salvation Army Thrift Stores, 37,404 metric tons (82.4 million pounds) of clothing, textiles, household items and furniture were diverted from local landfills.

The start of September means the colder months are just around the corner. To help bring current and new donors to its locations, The Salvation Army Thrift Store launches an eight week campaign on September 16th, 2019 called "Your Donations Matter; There's Power In Giving". The dedicated program seeks to intensify the public's interest, commitment and motivate them to act on bringing donations to their local Salvation Army Thrift Store.

"This campaign speaks to why we should be top of mind for donations of clothing and household items. Your donations matter in providing care for our communities," Troughton says. The organization has provided a unique way to serve through retail and recycling for over 100 years, and is proud to be one of Canada's original and largest recyclers.

Donations are accepted 7 days a week to make donating simple. For Donor Welcome Centre locations and list of donations accepted items visit www.thriftstore.ca

About The Salvation Army Thrift Store

The Salvation Army Thrift Store (National Recycling Operations) supports the mission of The Salvation Army in Canada for its communities and social programs by generating funds and making a positive influence. As part of a National charitable organization, The Salvation Army Thrift Store operates 106 stores across Canada and relies upon the generous donations of guests to help support those in need. For a list of donations accepted and to learn more about The Salvation Army Thrift Store visit www.thriftstore.ca

Email: media@tstores.ca, Office: 905.825.9208 ext. 200

