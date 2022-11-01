You're invited: Reverse 7-Eleven Day is returning at 7-Eleven® Canada

Throw it back to the 90s and dress backwards on November 7th to claim a free medium Slurpee®

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Get ready to put on your best 90s-inspired outfit backwards because the Reverse 7-Eleven Day is returning to 7-Eleven locations across Canada. On November 7th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Canadians are invited to put on any clothing item backwards to celebrate 7-Eleven Canada's reverse birthday and grab a free medium Slurpee.

Slurpee fans can simply drop by their nearest 7-Eleven location in their best reverse outfit – bonus points if they're 90s inspired like overalls, varsity jackets, fanny packs, tracksuits – to join in on the fun.

"Our birthday on July 11th or 7/11 was popular among our customers so we wanted to find another reason to celebrate our birthday again this year. We're bringing the party back with Reverse 7-Eleven Day on November 7th or 11/7," says Marc Goodman, VP & GM of 7-Eleven Canada. "Slurpee fans love getting creative with our signature Slurpee events and we can't wait to see what reverse outfits they come up with this year."

This is also the perfect opportunity for Slurpee fans to switch it up and try out different flavours like the new Black Cherry or fan-favourites like Coca-Cola and Crush Orange. For more information on Reverse 7-Eleven Day check out bit.ly/Reverse7ElevenDay and @SlurpeeCanada on all social platforms.

