Celebrate Reverse 7-Eleven Day on Nov. 7th with a FREE Slurpee

Come into any 7-Eleven store across Canada, take a Slurpee selfie and get a FREE Medium Slurpee.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - If July 11 is 7-Eleven®'s Birthday, then naturally, November 7 is Reverse 7-Eleven Day. Eleventh month. Seventh day. It's science, actually. Customers can celebrate with a FREE Medium Slurpee®.

Visit any 7-Eleven Canada store on November 7, snap a Slurpee selfie, and get a FREE medium Slurpee. But don't try to drink it out of the bottom of the cup. The reverse concept has some limitations, like gravity.

November 7th is Reverse 7-Eleven Day (CNW Group/7-Eleven Canada)

Scan the 7-Eleven app and get +711 bonus points. Plus, everyone who posts their Slurpee selfie with @slurpeecanada will be entered to win FREE Slurpee for a month! Boast posts following win, optional.

"Brain freeze when the weather is just starting to freeze? That's a yes, from us at 7-Eleven Canada," notes Marc Goodman, VP & General Manager, 7-Eleven Canada. "But also from Canadian Slurpee fans, who don't let a little cold get in the way of their favourite Slurpee flavours."

The iconic Slurpee is only available at 7-Eleven, so get a free one on November 7, enjoy a tried-and-true classic, like Crush® Cream Soda Slurpee.

