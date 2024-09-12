Ice-cold beverage warms hearts on Slurpee Name Your Price Day

Help Canadians in need on September 19

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Slurpee® Name Your Price Day is back on September 19, 2024. It's the day Canadians can do good while enjoying the tasty goodness of Slurpee®. Visit any 7-Eleven across Canada and name the price for a large Slurpee.

Whether it's a little, or a lot, all proceeds will be donated to Food Banks Canada, in support of local food banks. And those proceeds make a real difference to local communities, because every dollar donated provides two meals.

"Food insecurity is increasing across the country at unprecedented rates. Canadians are facing impossible choices, for instance, deciding between paying for food or housing," shared Erin Filey-Wronecki, Chief Development and Partnerships Officer Food Banks Canada. "At such a critical time, we are grateful for the continued support from 7-Eleven. Together, we will work towards our vision of a Canada where no one goes hungry."

"Slurpee Name Your Price Day has a special place in my heart as 7-Eleven is in the centre of so many communities across the country," noted Marc Goodman, VP & General Manager 7-Eleven Canada. "The idea of our company and our customers working as one to help neighbours in need couldn't be more Canadian."

Slurpee is just sweeter on Slurpee Name Your Price Day, so make a positive impact in our communities on September 19. 7Rewards Members earn feel-good points and +711 bonus points.

About 7-Eleven Canada

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven Canada also offers high-quality fresh, locally-made sandwiches, salads, and cut fruit, as well as pizza - hot from the oven in minutes 24/7, flaky croissants and cookies baked fresh in-store daily, and at select stores, Crispy Classic Chicken® hand-breaded & made fresh in-store daily. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand with 7-Select products at an outstanding value. With the 7-Eleven app customers can earn and redeem points for free food, drinks or even pay with points through its 7Rewards® loyalty program, place an order for delivery or in-store pick-up with 7Now®, or scan, pay & go with convenient Mobile Checkout. Learn more at www.7-Eleven.ca or on social @7ElevenCanada & @SlurpeeCanada on TikTok, Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada is the leader in addressing Food Insecurity in Canada. Our mission is to provide national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For over 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 5,100 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours, who in March of last year, made nearly two million visits to these organizations, according to our 2023 HungerCount Report. Since 2010, Food Banks Canada has shared over $829 million in food supports and over $245 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while, backed by leading research, advocating for meaningful actions from governments to counter hunger and its root causes. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

