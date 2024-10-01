Thank you to 7-Eleven Customers for helping to feed the community

Slurpee Name Your Price Day raised $57, 614 for local food banks

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Slurpee® Name Your Price Day was on September 19 and 7-Eleven customers delivered, ordering large Slurpee drinks across the country and raising an impressive $57,614 for Food Banks Canada, in support of local food banks. That equates to 115,228 meals for people impacted by food insecurity. Does 7-Eleven have the best customers ever? Yeah, they do.

Slurpee® Name Your Price Day (CNW Group/7-Eleven Canada)

7-Eleven wants to thank everyone who participated, in each and every store across Canada. 7-Eleven customers made a real difference to help those in need. Working with their partner, Food Banks Canada, every dollar donated will pay for two full meals.

"With families turning to food banks, in record breaking numbers, it's a relief to have partners who care about their fellow their neighbours. At almost two million visits to food banks across Canada in one month alone last year, it's a problem that requires everyone working together. A tremendous thank you to 7-Eleven and your incredible customers for your continued support for Food Banks Canada during the Slurpee Name Your Price Day," shared Erin Filey-Wronecki, Chief Development and Partnerships Officer, Food Banks Canada. "As the need continues to grow, we are so grateful for the generosity that has helped support those in communities across the country who need it most, working towards our vision of a Canada where no one goes hungry."

"This year's Slurpee Name Your Price Day brought in a remarkable $57,614 to help reduce food insecurity," said Marc Goodman, VP & General Manager 7-Eleven Canada. "We couldn't be prouder to stand with the local communities we serve day in and day out across the country."

If customers missed Slurpee Name Your Price Day this year, they can donate to Food Banks Canada on their next store visit by simply rounding up their purchase to the next dollar at any 7-Eleven Canada.

About 7-Eleven Canada

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven Canada also offers high-quality fresh, locally-made sandwiches, salads, and cut fruit, as well as pizza - hot from the oven in minutes 24/7, flaky croissants and cookies baked fresh in-store daily, and at select stores, Crispy Classic Chicken® hand-breaded & made fresh in-store daily. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand with 7-Select products at an outstanding value. With the 7-Eleven app customers can earn and redeem points for free food, drinks or even pay with points through its 7Rewards® loyalty program, place an order for delivery or in-store pick-up with 7Now®, or scan, pay & go with convenient Mobile Checkout. Learn more at www.7-Eleven.ca or on social @7ElevenCanada & @SlurpeeCanada on TikTok, Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada is the leader in addressing Food Insecurity in Canada. Our mission is to provide national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For over 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 5,100 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours, who in March of last year, made nearly two million visits to these organizations, according to our 2023 HungerCount Report. Since 2010, Food Banks Canada has shared over $829 million in food supports and over $245 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while, backed by leading research, advocating for meaningful actions from governments to counter hunger and its root causes. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

SOURCE 7-Eleven Canada

Sara Szot, StrategyCorp, [email protected], 647-725-0033