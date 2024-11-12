In celebration of friendship everywhere, the Bestie Bundle is available at participating McDonald's restaurants while supplies last

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Nothing says friendship like sharing what you love – and that's why starting today, McDonald's Canada is inviting all besties to share a meal together with the launch of the Bestie Bundle, available for a very limited time at participating McDonald's restaurants, while supplies last.

Calling all besties! The Bestie Bundle is available at participating McDonald’s restaurant in Canada but only for a limited time while supplies last. (CNW Group/McDonald's Canada)

Each Bestie Bundle includes two Junior Chicken sandwiches, 2 small fries, 2 small fountain drinks and 2 friendship bracelets for $13 plus tax. Besties can celebrate the memories they've made together with five different friendship bracelets available to collect and trade, with sayings such as "Live Laugh Big Mac" and "Share fries l8r?". Guests are encouraged to act quickly to get their hands on these limited-edition bracelets, as they are only available while supplies last.

The Bestie Bundle celebrates friendship in all forms and the shared moments that make them special, whether it's singing your favourite song together in the car, cheering on your favourite team in unison, or sharing laughs over your most-loved McDonald's menu items.

"We brought our guests the Bestie Bundle because we know that our favourite McDonald's orders bring friends together. With the Bestie Bundle, we invite best friends everywhere to share a meal with a little something extra to remember it by," says Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald's Canada.

The Bestie Bundle is the latest way McDonald's Canada is helping to celebrate the moments, rituals and fandoms our guests are passionate about.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving more than one million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast to coast to coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

