Annemarie Swijtink named as McDonald's Canada President & CEO

Michèle Boudria, current Canadian President & CEO to retire after 40 years with McDonald's

Annemarie Swijtink, Managing Director of McDonald's Netherlands, announced as successor

TORONTO, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - McDonald's Canada today announced that Annemarie Swijtink, currently the Managing Director of McDonald's Netherlands, has been named President & Chief Executive Officer. Michèle Boudria, the current Canadian President & CEO, has announced her retirement after an impressive 40-year career with the company. The leadership changes will take effect on September 1, 2025.

Celebrating Michèle Boudria's 40-Year Legacy

Michèle has been a transformative leader during her career with McDonald's. Starting her journey with McDonald's in 1984 as a crew member in Quebec, Michèle has held various senior roles in both regional, national and international corporate offices, including as the Managing Director for the Netherlands, before becoming the first woman President & CEO of McDonald's Canada in 2022.

A people-first leader, Michèle has been instrumental in driving business results while cultivating a culture grounded in talent development, operational excellence, and purpose. Her legacy includes fostering strong partnerships with franchisees, advancing McDonald's purpose of feeding and fostering Canadian communities, and passionately advancing Inclusion initiatives across the organization.

"We extend our most sincere appreciation to Michèle as she embarks on her well-deserved retirement. Her remarkable, 40-year career at McDonald's has been nothing short of inspiring," says Manu Steijaert, President, International Operated Markets. "Michèle's talent for nurturing trusted relationships has profoundly shaped the Canadian business. We are deeply grateful for her countless contributions and the close partnership we've shared. Michèle, you will always be a cherished part of the McDonald's family."

Looking to the future: Annemarie Swijtink appointed McDonald's Canada President and CEO

Michèle is succeeded by Annemarie Swijtink, who joins McDonald's Canada from the Netherlands, where she is currently the Managing Director, a position she has held since June 2022.

Annemarie began her McDonald's career as crew and worked her way to the McDonald's Netherlands headquarters since 2006. Since that time, she has held progressively senior, strategic roles across Marketing, Digital Customer Engagement, Impact and Data Analytics.

"Having worked with Annemarie for many years, I've had the privilege of witnessing the impact she has had on our brand and our people," says Steijaert. "Her leadership has not only led to the growth of the Dutch business, delivering exceptional results with regards to sales and market share, but her strategic vision and collaborative approach make her the perfect fit to build on the momentum and propel the brand in Canada into an exciting future."

Annemarie is an enthusiastic and collaborative leader with a proven track record in strategy and execution. Highly valued by Dutch franchisees, her people-centered leadership has fostered strong relationships and driven talent and team growth. She brings to Canada a deep understanding of the McDonald's business, a passion for McDonald's guests and a commitment to collaboration.

"I am incredibly honoured to take on the role of President & CEO of McDonald's Canada. My journey with McDonald's began as a 15-year-old crew member in Deventer, and it has been a privilege to grow with this iconic brand over the years," says Swijtink. "Moving from the Netherlands to Canada is an exciting new chapter for me and my family, and I am eager to become a part of the vibrant Canadian community. I look forward to meeting the talented team here and working together to continue building the bright future of McDonald's in Canada."

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, with McDonald's restaurants serving nearly two million guests every day and employing almost 100,000 people across Canada. More than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,450 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees, with the remaining restaurants corporately owned and operated by McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited. Of the almost $2 billion spent on food and paper by McDonald's restaurants, over 80 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

