TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Get ready, Canada! McDonald's Canada and Shania Twain are turning up the flavour on two fan favourites, because you're never too dressed up to go to McDonald's and when you add a touch of style, even the best, feel-good moments get a delightful upgrade. For a limited time, McDonald's classics are getting all dressed up, Shania's way, with fan-favourite menu items and a keepsake that brings her flair.

The campaign features two fan-favourite menu items and an exclusive premium:

Dress up your meal with Shania’s Sides, launching nation-wide tomorrow August 12, while supplies last (CNW Group/McDonald's Canada)

All Dressed McShaker™ Fries: Our World Famous Fries™, made from 100% Canadian potatoes, just got a flavour makeover. Coated in the iconic All Dressed seasoning Canadians know and love, they've been shaken into something irresistibly bold. Simply drop it in the bag, give it a shake, and let Shania Twain help you turn up the flavour

Strawberry Pie: Sweet, stylish, and baked daily to impress, this golden pie wraps real strawberry pieces in a warm, flaky golden brown crust making this the sweetest addition to any meal.

Cowboy Boot Keychain: A playful, limited-edition keepsake that fans can style their own way by clipping it onto a tote, adding it to your keys, or wearing it as a bag charm. Available with the purchase of an Extra Value Meal*, while supplies last.

Shania Twain: From McDonald's Crew Member to Global Icon

For Shania, the collaboration is more than just a campaign, it's a full-circle moment. Before becoming a global country superstar, Shania worked as a McDonald's crew member in Toronto, making this partnership a heartfelt nod to her roots.

"This collaboration feels like a homecoming for me," said Shania Twain. "I fell in love with McDonald's fries while working as a crew member in Toronto, so being able to dress them up with my personal touch was surreal. Whether you're enjoying your All Dressed McShaker Fries, or gearing up for a big moment, life is just more exciting when you're all dressed up."

A Celebration of Canadian Icons

After a standout summer of Canadian appearances, including her role as Parade Marshall at the Calgary Stampede, Shania Twain is wrapping up her tour with a new kind of spotlight: a partnership with McDonald's Canada. It's a fun, confident collaboration between two Canadian icons that celebrates everything fans love about both.

"We're turning up the flavour and the fun with this deliciously stylish collaboration," said Francesca Cardarelli, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald's Canada. "From our bold All Dressed McShaker Fries to that keepsake Cowboy Boot Keychain, this campaign is a feel-good, all-dressed-up moment that celebrates Canadian favourites with a whole lot of flair. So, when you visit your local restaurant to pick up your Shania's Sides – tell them Shania sent you!"

Dress up your order with Shania's Sides, available exclusively at participating McDonald's restaurants across Canada starting August 12, 2025. Available in-restaurant, through the McDonald's app, or via McDelivery®, these special sides celebrate the joy that comes when you add a little extra to everyday moments.

*Excludes McValue® Meals and Happy Meals. Limit one keychain per qualifying purchase.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, with McDonald's restaurants serving nearly two million guests every day and employing almost 100,00 people across Canada. More than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,450 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees, with the remaining restaurants corporately owned and operated by McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited. Of the almost $2 billion spent on food and paper by McDonald's restaurants, over 80 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

