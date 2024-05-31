You can get a FREE A&W One Cup on World Environment Day

On June 5th, get a reusable A&W One Cup at no extra cost with the purchase of any beverage.

VANCOUVER, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Mark your calendars! Canadians can visit their local A&W restaurant on World Environment Day, June 5th, to get their hands on a FREE A&W One Cup.

All you have to do is simply visit any A&W location from 6 AM onward on Wednesday, June 5th and purchase any regular price beverage, and you'll receive an A&W One Cup at no cost. Quantities are limited and this exciting offer is available while supplies last with a limit of one per person.

A&W One Cup. (CNW Group/A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.)

Coke Canada Bottling is a proud partner of A&W's One Cup initiative, seeing it as an opportunity to test and learn about this leading-edge solution for reusable cups in Canada.

The A&W One Cup is an innovative exchangeable cup program for both hot and cold beverages, introduced as a pioneering initiative for a quick-service restaurant. The exchangeable cup program encourages guests to reduce single-use cup waste and promote circular usage. Guests simply bring their One Cup on their next visit to A&W. A&W takes care of cleaning and sanitizing the cup, exchanging it for a freshly cleaned One Cup. As a token of appreciation for participating, guests also receive a 20-cent discount on their next beverage.

Since the launch of its nationwide program, A&W has prevented over 200,000 cups from ending up in landfills.

Hurry to your local A&W restaurant on Wednesday, June 5th, as only the first 72 guests per restaurant are guaranteed a FREE A&W One Cup™ with the purchase of a regular-priced beverage.

About A&W Canada

A&W is proud to be 100% Canadian owned and operated, and Canada's original burger chain. Home of the Burger Family, we are known for delicious classics like the Teen Burger®, hand-battered onion rings and A&W Root Beer®. You can enjoy our craveworthy burgers, breakfasts and beverages at one of our 1,000+ restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca .

SOURCE A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.

For further information: For Media Inquiries: Jacky Le, [email protected], 604-836-5008