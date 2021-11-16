You Already Love Que Pasa Tortilla Chips, But Just Wait Until You Try Our New Taco Shells!

"We created Que Pasa out of a love for making and sharing real food," says Arjan Stephens, President of Que Pasa Mexican Foods. "And nothing is better than sharing tacos! We know people are looking for an organic taco shell option, that helps make taco night easy and delicious."

Que Pasa Taco Shells are made with just two simple ingredients, the same way they have been made in Mexico for generations. Warm them straight from the pack in the oven or microwave to maximize flavour and crunch for an unbeatable and authentic Mexican taco experience.

Que Pasa taco shells come in two varieties, organic yellow or blue corn. Que Pasa Blue Corn taco shells are one of the only organic blue taco shells on the market, and just like the Yellow Corn taco shells, contain no artificial colours or flavours. Each packet contains 10 delicious, crunchy, and tasty tacos.

"The wonderful thing about tacos is that you can fill them with pretty much anything," says Stephens. "We hope our new Que Pasa organic taco shells provides people with a great base for building amazing Mexican meals – and memories – together."

Que Pasa organic taco shells are now available at major retailers across Canada including at select Loblaws, Fortinos, Real Canadian Superstore, Maxi, Provigo and Save On Foods stores.

ABOUT QUE PASA FOODS

Que Pasa Foods is a proudly Canadian, family-owned organic tortilla chip company headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia. Que Pasa joined Nature's Path Foods, North America's largest organic breakfast and snack food company, in 2012. Committed to the triple bottom line – socially responsible, environmentally sustainable, and financially viable, Nature's Path and Que Pasa work diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Made with just a few, simple ingredients, Que Pasa products are always organic, non-GMO, gluten free and vegan.

ABOUT NATURE'S PATH FOODS

Nature's Path Organic Foods is North America's largest organic breakfast and snack food company and produces USDA and Canadian Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature's Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature's Path®, Love Crunch®, Qi'a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, and EnviroKidz®. Founded in 1985, Nature's Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its four facilities in Canada and the United States.

