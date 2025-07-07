Nature's Path Organic Foods Appoints Laura S. Chamberlain as Chief Customer Officer to Lead U.S. Growth Strategy

RICHMOND, BC, July 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Nature's Path Organic Foods, North America's largest independent organic breakfast and snack food company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Laura S. Chamberlain as Chief Customer Officer (CCO), a newly created executive leadership role that reflects the company's continued commitment to U.S. growth, deepening customer partnerships, and capitalizing on new market opportunities.

Laura S. Chamberlain - Chief Customer Officer (CCO) at Nature's Path Organic (CNW Group/Nature's Path Foods Inc.)

With over 25 years of experience in the consumer goods industry, Laura is a dynamic and results-driven leader known for delivering customer-centric, commercially impactful strategies. In her new role at Nature's Path, she will lead the company's customer strategy across all U.S. channels, with a focus on expanding household penetration, retail partnerships, and accelerating Nature's Path's overall U.S. expansion.

Prior to joining Nature's Path, Laura served as Chief Customer Officer at Nature's Way, a heritage vitamin and supplement company. Her career includes leadership and cross-functional roles at globally recognized organizations such as Danone, Bumble Bee, Hershey, Clorox, Johnson & Johnson, Advantage Sales, and Kimberly-Clark. She also co-founded a consulting firm dedicated to supporting start-ups and fostering industry connectivity—an endeavor that showcased her entrepreneurial spirit and deep industry insight.

Laura is widely respected as a holistic, strategic thought leader who builds strong, high-performing teams through servant leadership and a deep commitment to culture. Her approach—centered on consumer insight, operational excellence, marketing optimization, and collaborative brand-building—has consistently delivered measurable, mutually beneficial results.

"As Nature's Path continues its robust expansion in the United States, we're proud to welcome Laura to our executive leadership team," said Arjan Stephens, President of Nature's Path Organic Foods. "Her deep industry experience, customer-first mindset, and passion for building high-performing teams will be instrumental as we continue spreading our mission with purpose and passion."

Chamberlain is also deeply committed to mentoring and empowering women in leadership. Her dedication was recently recognized by Mass Market Retailer, which named her one of its 75 Women of Influence—an honor celebrating the most inspiring and impactful female leaders shaping the future of retail.

"Being an advocate and sponsor to talented and driven women through all stages of their careers has always been personal passion," said Chamberlain. "Championing them to lean-in, reach for more and be that bold voice is inspiring and delivers holistic benefits across all aspects within organizations."

About Nature's Path

Nature's Path Organic Foods is a privately held, family-owned company, producing USDA and Canadian Certified Organic, Regenerative Organic Certified and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast, baking, and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature's Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature's Path®, Nature's Path Flour®, Anita's Organic Mill®, Love Crunch®, Qi'a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, EnviroKidz®, and Love Child Organics®. Founded in 1985, Nature's Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its three facilities in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit http://www.naturespath.com or follow on X (formerly known as Twitter) @NaturesPath and Instagram @NaturesPathOrganic and @NaturesPathOrganic.

SOURCE Nature's Path Foods Inc.

Angie Sell, Nature's Path Organic Foods, [email protected], 312-952-2547