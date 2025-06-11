Canadian-Based Love Child Organics Launches New Oaty Bites

A Wholesome Snack Toddlers (and Parents!) Will Love

VANCOUVER, BC, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Love Child Organics, a leading name in nutritious snacks for children, is excited to announce the launch of Oaty Bites – a delicious and wholesome snack designed especially for toddlers ages four and up. Made in Canada, the product line is part of the Nature's Path family of brand.

Love Child Organics Oaty Bites in Strawberry + Kale (CNW Group/Nature's Path Foods Inc.)

These tasty bites are the first oat-based snack of their kind with only 5g of sugar, offering a balance of flavour and nutrition that both kids and parents can feel good about. Crafted with care and made for little hands and growing appetites, Oaty Bites are soft-baked granola bites featuring a thoughtful blend of gluten-free oats, sunflower seed butter, quinoa, and chia.

From baby's first bites to childhood adventures, Oaty Bites are a natural extension of Love Child Organics' commitment to nourish every step of a child's journey. Thoughtfully made for toddlers ages four and up, they're the perfect clean, convenient snack for lunchboxes, playdates, and busy days on the go.

"We know parents are always looking for nourishing, lower-sugar snacks that their kids will actually enjoy," said Arjan Stephens, president of Nature's Path Organic Foods. "With Oaty Bites, we've created something that will make everyone happy—great taste, simple and real organic ingredients, and the nutritional integrity families expect."

Love Child Organics Oaty Bites available in three delicious flavors including Strawberry & Kale, Blueberry & Carrot, and Chocolate & Banana. Additional wholesome highlights include:

Certified Organic

Certified Gluten-Free

Non-GMO Project Verified

Vegan & Vegetarian

Source of Fiber

12–14g of Whole Grains per Serving

Only 5g of Sugar per Serving

Perfect for Lunchboxes & On-the-Go Snacking

Oaty Bites are now available at major retailers across Canada including Walmart and London Drug. They will also be available to order through Love Child – Nature's Path and Amazon.ca.

About Love Child Organics

Founded on a mission to provide truly healthy and organic food for children, Love Child Organics offers a wide range of nutritious snacks and meals made with clean, wholesome ingredients. From first bites to school lunches, we believe in nurturing little ones with the very best from the very beginning.

About Nature's Path

Nature's Path Organic Foods is a privately held, family-owned company, producing USDA and Canadian Certified Organic, Regenerative Organic Certified and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast, baking, and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature's Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature's Path®, Nature's Path Flour®, Anita's Organic Mill®, Love Crunch®, Qi'a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, EnviroKidz®, and Love Child Organics®. Founded in 1985, Nature's Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its three facilities in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit http://www.naturespath.com or follow on X (formerly known as Twitter) @NaturesPath and Instagram @lovechildorganics and @NaturesPathOrganic .

