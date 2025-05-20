Applications Now Open: Nature's Path Marks 15 Years of Gardens for Good to Support Organic Community Gardens

RICHMOND, BC, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Nature's Path Organic Foods, North America's largest independent organic breakfast food brand, is now accepting applications for its annual Gardens for Good: Plant it Forward grant. For 15 years, the program has supported organic community gardens, and this year will award $6,500 grants to 20 gardens across the U.S. and Canada—totaling over $100,000 in funding. Rooted in the belief that collective action creates real change, Gardens for Good helps local urban gardens combat food insecurity and expand access to fresh, organic food in their communities.

Skyline Urban Ministry Garden in Oklahoma City, OK - Gardens for Good Grant Recipient (2024) (CNW Group/Nature's Path Foods Inc.)

"As we kick off another year of the program, we're proud to celebrate 15 years of impact and reaffirm our commitment to making organic food accessible to all," says Jyoti Stephens, Vice President of Mission and Strategy at Nature's Path. "Community gardens are at the heart of that mission. They nourish neighborhoods with fresh, healthy food and help build a more just and equitable food system. We believe organic food should be a right, not a privilege."

Since 2010, Gardens for Good has awarded nearly $1 million to over 100 gardens across North America, slated to reach its 2028 goal nearly three years early. Last year, 100% of the Plant it Forward grant recipients were gardens serving underrepresented and underserved communities. This year, the program will again strongly encourage gardens that serve underrepresented and underserved communities to apply. Ten gardens in the U.S. and ten in Canada will receive grants. Applicants must be registered non-profits, and past recipients are welcome to apply if they received a grant before 2020.

"Our mission goes beyond the school garden, to nurture socio-emotional growth, foster environmental awareness, cultivate an appreciation for nourishing foods, and inspire youth to become active leaders in their communities," said Nicole Porto, co-director of Land to Learn Garden and 2025 Gardens for Good grant recipient. "Nature's Path's generous support helps us deliver our unique garden-based, experiential learning to over 2,000 children and teens each year. For that, we are deeply grateful."

Eligible organic community gardens can learn more about the Gardens for Good program and are encouraged to submit applications to apply for this year's grant by June 17, 2025, through the following link: https://naturespath.com/gardens .

