York University School of Continuing Studies unveils groundbreaking Digital Construction Management Program to shape the future of construction

In this new full-time program, students will harness the capabilities of software and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve productivity and sustainability of Industrial, Commercial, Institutional (ICI) and High-rise Residential Construction.

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - At a time when shortages of skilled workers are impeding Canada's ability to respond to the housing shortage, the York University School of Continuing Studies has officially launched its innovative Post-Graduate Certificate in Digital Construction Management. This program is designed to equip students with the skills and expertise to thrive in a rapidly transforming construction industry. The full-time program, set to begin in September 2025, is now open for enrollment.

"Canada and Ontario's population continue to grow at a significant rate; this puts demand on the construction industry to keep pace with new housing, social infrastructure and transit, all supported by increased need for talented Construction Management Professionals to support this growth," says Marlon Bray, executive vice president of Clark Construction Management and program advisory committee member for the Post-Graduate Certificate in Digital Construction Management.

"The curriculum for this new program is designed to help students develop the necessary knowledge and skills to enter a constantly evolving construction management field which is enabled and powered by technology, data and software in an ever increasingly connected market."

With technology reshaping the landscape of Industrial, Commercial, and Institutional (ICI), and High-rise Residential construction, the demand for skilled construction professionals who can seamlessly integrate emerging technologies with project management expertise is skyrocketing. The School of Continuing Studies' new program will prepare graduates to meet this demand, arming them with practical experience in software automation, AI tools, and 3D modeling, while teaching them to optimize productivity, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness across every stage of the construction lifecycle from planning to occupancy.

A Game-Changer for the Industry

"When we consulted with industry leaders, they all agreed - having a solid grasp of emerging technologies isn't optional anymore; it's essential," says Christine Brooks-Cappadocia, assistant vice-president of continuing studies at York University.

"The construction sector is moving at a rapid pace, but there is a severe shortage of talent ready to step into these tech-enabled roles. Employers face costly training periods of six to 12 months for new hires. That's why this program is a game-changer. By focusing on hands-on, project-based learning, our graduates will hit the ground running, ready to make an impact from day one."

Why Digital Construction Management Matters

As developers and general contractors increasingly adopt digital construction technologies, they are seeking professionals who can integrate these tools into real-world projects. The program is tailor-made for those aspiring to roles such as construction manager, project coordinator or estimator – positions that boast competitive salaries averaging $90,000 to $110,000 per year in the Greater Toronto Area.1

This innovative certificate combines technical construction knowledge with emerging digital tools:

Construction Methods and Blueprints: Master cost estimation, materials, quality control and interpreting and evaluating construction blueprints.

Master cost estimation, materials, quality control and interpreting and evaluating construction blueprints. 3D Modeling & Building Information Modeling (BIM) : Integrate cutting-edge technology with modern practices in construction management to transform design and planning.

: Integrate cutting-edge technology with modern practices in construction management to transform design and planning. AI-Powered Workflow Automation: Enhancing productivity and minimizing delays.

Enhancing productivity and minimizing delays. Cost Estimation and Scheduling Software: Streamlining critical paths of construction project timelines and budgets.

Hands-On Experience for Real-World Impact

A unique highlight of the program is its construction practicum, where students choose one of three specialized streams: construction estimation, construction project coordination or contract administration. Students will work on industry-inspired projects under the guidance of instructors who work full time in the construction field, ensuring their education is rooted in practical, real-world application.

Be Part of the Future of Construction

This program is designed for recent graduates in fields such as civil engineering, architecture, construction management, computer science and environmental studies, as well as professionals from related disciplines seeking to upskill and join the digital transformation in construction.

Now Accepting Applications

The Post-Graduate Certificate in Digital Construction Management is accepting applications for its inaugural cohort starting in September 2025. For more information and to apply, visit the York University School of Continuing Studies website today.

About the York University School of Continuing Studies

The York University School of Continuing Studies is a diverse community of learning united by a shared sense of purpose — achieving personal and professional growth in a world of constant change. Our ability to help students lead in the face of this change has made us the fastest-growing school in Canada.

We set our students up for success by teaching them specialized knowledge and technical skills, enhancing their soft skills, cultural understanding, and cross-disciplinary know-how.

The school embraces a global perspective through collaborative relationships with leaders in industry and academia across Canada and around the world.

