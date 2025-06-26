York University School of Continuing Studies alumna earns global recognition with PIEoneer Award nomination

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Gayathri Rajamohan, a graduate of the Post-graduate Certificate in Cybersecurity Operations from York University's School of Continuing Studies, has been nominated for a prestigious PIEoneer Award in the category of International Alum of the Year.

Rajamohan is the only nominee from a Canadian university in this category, joining a distinguished group of global alumni recognized for their transformative contributions to education and community. Her nomination highlights a remarkable journey — from international student to cybersecurity professional, mentor and advocate for women in technology.

Honouring global impact in education

The PIEoneer Awards, hosted by The PIE (Professionals in International Education), celebrate innovation and achievement in international education. The International Alum of the Year category recognizes a former international student who has made a significant impact at their institution and in the wider community.

From international student to cybersecurity leader

After earning her undergraduate degree in India, Rajamohan came to Canada to pursue further studies in cybersecurity at York. Today, she is a full-time security operations centre (SOC) analyst and a teaching assistant in the program from which she graduated, supporting the next generation of cybersecurity professionals.

In June, she was invited to serve as keynote speaker at both graduation ceremonies for the School of Continuing Studies — a testament to her leadership and influence within the York community.

"I learned that I am capable of advocating for myself and others, of living independently, and putting myself out there in a group," she said, reflecting on her experience as an international student.

Championing women in cybersecurity

Rajamohan's impact extends well beyond the classroom. She volunteers with her alma mater in India, Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science, mentoring undergraduate women in STEM. She also supports organizations such as Leading Ladies in Cyber and Women in Cybersecurity, helping build a more inclusive future for the field.

With women representing just 22 per cent of the cybersecurity workforce in Canada and the U.S. (according to a recent ISC2 survey), Rajamohan's work is helping shift the balance and open doors for others.

A commitment to mentorship and community engagement

Rajamohan's success has been shaped not only by academic and professional accomplishments but also by the mentorship she received along the way. Reflecting on her transition from India to Canada, she emphasized the difference in educational culture:

"The teaching method in Canada is so different from India. The teachers are approachable and encourage you to meet with them and ask questions. The classroom and project work are very interactive and encourage you to connect with other students."

This collaborative learning environment inspired Rajamohan to give back. Motivated by the support she received, she now mentors others — especially women and international students — navigating their own paths in cybersecurity.

Recognizing her passion and leadership, Marina DeBona, program manager for the School's Cybersecurity Operations program, invited her to join the teaching team.

"I first met Gayathri as a student in the Cyber Operations program, and right from the start, she stood out — not just for her academic excellence, but for her professionalism, curiosity and dedication," said DeBona. "When a teaching assistant opportunity came up, she immediately came to mind. I reached out to several instructors for referrals, and every single one of them recommended her without hesitation. After interviewing her, it was clear she was the right fit, and she has been doing an exceptional job ever since. Gayathri exemplifies what the PIEoneer Award stands for — passion, initiative and excellence."

Through her teaching, volunteerism and mentorship, Rajamohan continues to help build a more inclusive and supportive cybersecurity community — one student at a time.

Future aspirations and a commitment to uplifting others

Looking ahead, Rajamohan aims to become a Chief Information Security Officer at a major corporation — a goal that reflects both her ambition and her growing influence. But her vision extends beyond personal success.

Driven by a deep sense of purpose, she is committed to mentoring the next generation of women in STEM, particularly international students navigating new academic and cultural environments.

"I enjoyed so much support from the industry instructors at York," she said. "I want to pass that along to others, especially international students who are finding their way in a new country."

Her story is a powerful reminder that professional excellence and community impact can go hand in hand.

Celebrating at the PIEoneer Awards

Rajamohan will attend the PIEoneer Awards ceremony in London, England, on Friday, Sept. 5. She will be joined by Christine Brooks-Cappadocia, assistant vice-president, Continuing Studies, York University.

