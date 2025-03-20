York University School of Continuing Studies launches new clinical trials program to meet growing demand in healthcare data management

A new in-person program designed to prepare professionals for advanced roles in clinical research and data analysis is now open for enrollment.

TORONTO, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's healthcare industry is evolving rapidly, with clinical research and data-driven decision-making playing a crucial role in shaping the future of patient care. To meet the growing demand for professionals skilled in clinical trials, data management and health informatics, the York University School of Continuing Studies has launched the Post-Graduate Certificate in Clinical Trials – a comprehensive program designed to equip students with the expertise needed to thrive in this dynamic field and secure positions like clinical research assistant, clinical study specialist or clinical data manager.

This eight-month, in-person program provides hands-on training in clinical research methodologies, while arming clinical trial students with essential data components like biostatistics, AI-powered health informatics and clinical data analysis programming. By integrating innovative technologies and industry-relevant tools, the program ensures graduates are prepared to navigate the complexities of modern clinical trials and contribute to groundbreaking medical advancements. Applications are now open for the inaugural cohort starting in fall 2025.

Bridging Clinical Trials and Data Science

"In today's rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, the intersection of clinical research and data science is more critical than ever. This groundbreaking program empowers students with the expertise to harness data-driven insights, optimize clinical trials and shape the future of medical research," says Christine Brooks-Cappadocia, assistant vice-president of continuing studies at York University.

This program uniquely combines clinical research fundamentals with advanced analytics and hands-on observational experience at clinical trial sites. Graduates will leave with the skills necessary to drive innovation, streamline processes and make a lasting impact in the field.

A Growing Demand for Clinical Trials Professionals

Canada has established itself as a global leader in clinical trials, with approximately 115 decentralized trials conducted in 2022. Investments like a recent $43 million from the Government of Canada to support new clinical trials highlight the country's commitment to advancing the sector. This new program will meet the rising demand for skilled professionals in clinical research, data management and regulatory affairs.

"York University's full-time Clinical Trials program is a pioneering addition to clinical research education in Canada," says Nadia Romano, executive director of clinical operations for ICON Strategic Solutions (ISS). "With the growing demand for highly trained professionals, York's program provides a strong foundation, ensuring graduates are well-equipped to make meaningful contributions to the field of drug development."

The Post-Graduate Certificate in Clinical Trials will equip students with industry-relevant skills in:

Trial Design and Planning – Develop the skills to design effective clinical trials, from protocol development to regulatory submission.

– Develop the skills to design effective clinical trials, from protocol development to regulatory submission. Trial Monitoring – Learn to oversee clinical trials, ensuring data integrity, regulatory adherence and participant safety throughout the study lifecycle.

– Learn to oversee clinical trials, ensuring data integrity, regulatory adherence and participant safety throughout the study lifecycle. Data Management and Biostatistics – Learn how to manage, analyze and interpret clinical data effectively and how AI and digital tools shape modern clinical research.

– Learn how to manage, analyze and interpret clinical data effectively and how AI and digital tools shape modern clinical research. Biological Foundations – Build a strong knowledge base in immunology and microbiology to link clinical research with life sciences.

– Build a strong knowledge base in immunology and microbiology to link clinical research with life sciences. Regulatory and Ethical Considerations – Navigate compliance standards and ethical considerations critical to the clinical trials process.

Direct Experience for Real-World Impact

Unlike traditional clinical trials programs that focus primarily on regulatory frameworks, the Post-Graduate Certificate in Clinical Trials Program at York's School of Continuing Studies incorporates hands-on observational experiences at clinical trial sites. This unique component allows students to:

Observe clinical trials in action to gain a deeper understanding of real-world research environments.

to gain a deeper understanding of real-world research environments. Engage with industry professionals and build their professional network.

and build their professional network. Develop the operational and strategic skills essential for clinical research roles.

essential for clinical research roles. Gain hands-on experience with industry-relevant systems including Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS), Electronic Data Capture (EDC) systems and advanced analytics tools, while exploring the transformative impact of AI in clinical research.

Expanding Career Opportunities

With Canada leading the G7 in clinical trial productivity (Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada), there has never been a better time to build a career in this rapidly growing field.

The Post-Graduate Certificate in Clinical Trials goes beyond technical expertise – it equips students with essential industry skills such as stakeholder management, critical thinking, problem-solving, patient interaction and effective communication. Graduates will be prepared for diverse roles in clinical research, including:

Clinical research assistant

Clinical research associate

Clinical research coordinator

Clinical trials coordinator

Clinical study specialist

Clinical project associate/manager

Clinical data analyst

Clinical data manager

With strong demand for professionals who can manage and analyze clinical data, coordinate trials and ensure regulatory compliance, this program provides the foundation for a dynamic and impactful career in clinical research.

Who Should Apply?

The program is designed for early to mid-career professionals with post-secondary training in life sciences, healthcare or related fields. It is also ideal for internationally trained healthcare professionals, medical professionals and nurses with aspirations to transition into clinical research.

Be Part of the Future of Canadian Clinical Trials

The Post-Graduate Certificate in Clinical Trials is now accepting applications for its upcoming cohort starting in September 2025. With a focus on advanced data management, real-world application and career-oriented training, this program offers an innovative pathway into the evolving field of clinical trials.

With just four days per week of in-person learning at York University's School of Continuing Studies campus, students will gain firsthand experience and GCP (Good Clinical Practice) Certification — an investment that prepares them for a rewarding career in clinical research.

For more information and to apply, visit the York University School of Continuing Studies website today.

About the York University School of Continuing Studies

The York University School of Continuing Studies is a diverse community of learning united by a shared sense of purpose - achieving personal and professional growth in a world of constant change. Our ability to help students lead in the face of this change has made us the fastest-growing school in Canada.

We set our students up for success by teaching them specialized knowledge and technical skills, enhancing their soft skills, cultural understanding, and cross-disciplinary expertise.

The school embraces a global perspective through collaborative relationships with leaders in industry and academia across Canada and around the world.

