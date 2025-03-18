York University School of Continuing Studies launches game-changing certificate in penetration testing to strengthen Canada's cybersecurity workforce

New part-time program equips early- to mid-career professionals with practical ethical hacking and cybersecurity assessment skills – now open for enrolment.

TORONTO, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - As organizations face increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, the York University School of Continuing Studies has unveiled its latest offering: the Certificate in Penetration Testing. This innovative new program is designed to help close the growing cyber skills gap by equipping professionals with the practical knowledge and hands-on experience needed to detect vulnerabilities and defend critical systems.

The School of Continuing Studies Building on the York University Keele Campus (CNW Group/York University School of Continuing Studies)

The part-time certificate program includes three courses – Penetration Testing Fundamentals, Network Penetration Testing and Web Application Penetration Testing – and uses a blend of synchronous and asynchronous learning. It officially launches in September 2025 and is now open for applications.

"Cyber threats are rapidly evolving and becoming more sophisticated in today's AI-driven environment, targeting organizations across all sectors. The need for skilled penetration testers is more critical than ever," says Piyush Verma, CISSP, OSCP+, OSWA, OSWP, CompTIA PenTest+, and staff technical engagement manager at HackerOne.

Meeting the Surge in Cyber Security Demand

With cyber breaches making daily headlines, businesses, governments and non-profits are urgently seeking professionals who can proactively identify and mitigate security risks. York's new certificate program addresses this growing demand by providing applied training in ethical hacking, vulnerability assessment, exploit development and cloud security.

"When we spoke with industry leaders, they all stressed the same point – cyber security is no longer an afterthought; it's a business imperative," says Christine Brooks-Cappadocia, assistant vice-president of continuing studies at York University.

"Our curriculum is designed to give students practical, real-world experience that translates immediately into the workplace."

Why Penetration Testing Skills Matter

As reliance on digital infrastructure deepens, demand for ethical hackers and penetration testers is surging. Globally, the penetration testing market is projected to reach US$5.24 billion by 2030, growing at a 16.6 per cent CAGR. Canada is expected to follow similar trends due to its advanced tech infrastructure and focus on cyber resilience.

Penetration testing professionals play a crucial role in protecting sensitive data, financial systems, healthcare records and critical infrastructure. Career paths in this space include penetration tester, ethical hacker, cyber security consultant and security analyst, with average salaries in Canada exceeding $95,000 annually.

Program Highlights

This innovative certificate integrates cyber security fundamentals with advanced techniques in:

Ethical Hacking Methodologies – Learn how to think like a hacker to proactively strengthen systems.

– Learn how to think like a hacker to proactively strengthen systems. Network and Application Security – Master techniques to assess vulnerabilities across networks, applications and cloud environments.

– Master techniques to assess vulnerabilities across networks, applications and cloud environments. Exploit Development – Understand how exploits are built – and how to defend against them.

– Understand how exploits are built – and how to defend against them. Security Assessments and Compliance – Learn frameworks for regulatory compliance, risk management and secure system design.

Real-World Capstone Experience

A standout feature of the program is a hands-on capstone project, where students tackle simulated cyber-attack scenarios using industry-standard tools. Under expert guidance, they'll gain experience conducting real-world security assessments and build confidence to hit the ground running post-graduation.

Students will also benefit from:

Exclusive access to CompTIA PenTest+ materials and labs

A PenTest+ exam voucher

Access to the TryHackMe platform

Guidance from expert instructors to support exam success and career readiness

Who Should Apply?

The Certificate in Penetration Testing is ideal for early- to mid-career IT professionals and cybersecurity practitioners seeking to specialize or advance in penetration testing roles.

Applications Now Open for Fall 2025

Enrolment is now open for the inaugural September 2025 cohort. Spaces are limited, so apply early to secure your spot in this career-transforming program.

For more information and to apply, visit the York University School of Continuing Studies website.

About the York University School of Continuing Studies

The York University School of Continuing Studies is a diverse community of learning united by a shared sense of purpose – achieving personal and professional growth in a world of constant change. Our ability to help students lead in the face of this change has made us the fastest-growing school in Canada.

We prepare our students for success by teaching them specialized knowledge and technical skills and enhancing their soft skills, cultural understanding, and cross-disciplinary know-how.

The school embraces a global perspective through collaborative relationships with industry and academia leaders across Canada and worldwide.

