York University School of Continuing Studies set to launch its new Certificate in Clinical Research

According to Nadia Romano, a Program Advisory Board member and Director, Global Program Management at ICON Global Strategic Solutions, "The COVID-19 pandemic has led to unprecedented global efforts in vaccine development. This has brought clinical research into focus, which is now at the forefront of mainstream dialogue. As a result, there has been a surge in demand for skilled professionals in this field, and the need for this expertise will only continue to grow."

Romano adds, "York University's School of Continuing Studies' Certificate in Clinical Research provides students with the preparation and experiential learning needed to succeed in this rapidly growing and dynamic industry. Accredited professionals in this program will benefit from the latest industry expertise that has been leveraged to develop an interactive and contemporary curriculum. Graduates will emerge with the knowledge and skills to provide them with a competitive edge to springboard their careers."

Clinical research is an area of healthcare science that focuses on the integrity of medical trials. A clinical research professional is involved in the organization and management of studies conducted across multiple phases to assess the safety and effectiveness of medications, vaccines, devices, diagnostic products and treatment plans.

Canada currently ranks fourth in the world for total number of clinical trial sites with over 6,000 active clinical trialsi. The volume and growth of clinical trials taking place nationally signals promising job and career advancement opportunities. In fact, there were over 261 clinical research job postings in Ontario in the last 12 months, of which 77% were in the GTAii.

"We are living in an entirely new world," says Tracey Taylor-O'Reilly, Assistant Vice-President, Continuing Studies at York University. "Life has changed. Learning has changed. People are asking themselves, "what's next?" The York University School of Continuing Studies is here to help provide the answers and upskilling they need as they make these changes. This new program is another fine example of how York is helping to fill urgent skills gaps in high-demand fields by providing accelerated, experiential programs designed and taught by leading experts."

The program is designed by an advisory council of senior practitioners in the field who are invested in developing a program that can be used as a pipeline for top-notch talent in their organizations.

At the end of the program students will be able to:

Participate in the planning, management and monitoring of clinical research and trials

Adhere to good clinical practice including patient consent, privacy, and data integrity protocols

Abide by regulations and legislation to ensure that trials are conducted ethically, while upholding scientific research principles

This program culminates with a capstone course, in which students will collaborate to combine all previous learnings in an applied clinical research management simulation. This experiential project will allow students to problem solve complex real-world scenarios and practice working in a fast-paced environment, preparing them to add immediate value to this dynamic industry.

Students will also benefit from expert instructors at the top of their fields and will learn first-hand how post-pandemic trends and outcomes are expected to have a lasting impact on the sector.

Learn more about the Certificate in Clinical Research. Enrolment is now open, with classes beginning on January 24, 2022.

