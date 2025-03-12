New Advanced Post-Graduate Certificate in Cybersecurity Operations & Ethical Hacking launches to meet surging industry demand

This full-time, two-year program will allow learners to quickly develop a multifaceted cybersecurity skill set to establish a career in this high-demand industry.

TORONTO, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - As cyber threats continue to escalate, organizations worldwide are seeking highly skilled professionals to protect critical data and digital infrastructure. To address this growing need, the York University School of Continuing Studies is proud to announce the launch of its Advanced Post-Graduate Certificate in Cybersecurity Operations & Ethical Hacking, a cutting-edge, full-time, two-year program designed to equip learners with dual expertise in defensive cybersecurity and ethical hacking. Starting in September 2025, this program is now open for applications.

The School of Continuing Studies Building on the York University Keele Campus (CNW Group/York University School of Continuing Studies)

"As the world becomes more complex due to advancements in technologies, we are challenged to constantly acquire more competencies to manage the complexities of change and beat the threat actors at their own game," says Claude K. Sam-Foh, a cybersecurity expert and instructor at the York University School of Continuing Studies.

"We must learn fast and execute better. We need fresh, up-and-coming professionals with proactive, advanced threat mitigation skills using a comprehensive security mindset to achieve effective continual defenses across an enterprise."

Cyber Security Experts More Vital Than Ever

The demand for cybersecurity professionals continues to rise year over year and organizations urgently need skilled experts. With the cybersecurity market in Canada projected to grow 7.65 per cent between 2025 and 2029 (Statista, 2025), this field is facing a growing skills gap that must be addressed.

"Cybersecurity is no longer just an IT issue – it's a critical business priority. The School of Continuing Studies, for years, has been a leader in cybersecurity education and training with a mission to help Canada fill this critical skills gap," says Christine Brooks-Cappadocia, assistant vice-president of continuing studies at York University.

This innovative program focuses on both cyber defense and offensive security skills, providing hands-on projects that mirror real-world challenges. Students will develop the practical skills needed to detect, analyze, and respond to cyber threats while learning to think like a hacker to uncover system vulnerabilities.

"We are proud to offer our most comprehensive cybersecurity program yet, which will arm students with a dual skill set in offensive and defensive cybersecurity – essential for launching and advancing a career in this high-demand field," continues Brooks-Cappadocia.

Cutting-Edge Curriculum, Hands-On Learning

The program's curriculum has been developed in collaboration with top industry professionals, ensuring that students receive knowledge and skills that align with current industry trends and needs and the practical experience to back it up. By the end of this program, graduates will have the skills and confidence to:

Detect, Analyze and Respond to Cyber Threats – Learn how to identify security incidents, triage, and execute effective response strategies





Learn how to identify security incidents, triage, and execute effective response strategies Think Like a Hacker – Apply penetration testing and ethical hacking to uncover system vulnerabilities to exploit systems and steal data





Apply penetration testing and ethical hacking to uncover system vulnerabilities to exploit systems and steal data Deploy and Manage Cybersecurity Tools – Gain hands-on experience with security software, web applications and operating systems





Gain hands-on experience with security software, web applications and operating systems Execute Full-Scale Penetration Testing – Conduct vulnerability assessments, develop professional reports and provide remediation recommendations

Practical Career Prep & Certification-ready

A unique highlight of the program is its defensive and offensive security capstone project, where students will demonstrate their mastery of program concepts through an experience that mirrors real-world cybersecurity challenges.

To further enhance students' learning experience and career readiness, the program also includes access to CompTIA Security+, CySA+, and PenTest+ learning materials and exam vouchers as well as access to the TryHackMe Platform, allowing them to fast-track their path to these valuable industry certifications.

Be Part of the Future of Cybersecurity

This program is designed for recent graduates and early career professionals with a background in computer science, IT, technology, or engineering seeking to upskill and join this in-demand industry.

Graduates will be prepared for high-demand roles such as cybersecurity analyst, junior penetration tester and SOC analyst (Level 1 & 2).

Now Accepting Applications

The Advanced Post-Graduate Certificate in Cybersecurity Operations & Ethical Hacking is accepting applications for its inaugural cohort starting in September 2025. For more information and to apply, visit the York University School of Continuing Studies website today.

About the York University School of Continuing Studies

The York University School of Continuing Studies is a diverse community of learning united by a shared sense of purpose — achieving personal and professional growth in a world of constant change. Our ability to help students lead in the face of this change has made us the fastest-growing school in Canada.

We set our students up for success by teaching them specialized knowledge and technical skills, enhancing their soft skills, cultural understanding, and cross-disciplinary expertise.

The school embraces a global perspective through collaborative relationships with leaders in industry and academia across Canada and around the world.

SOURCE York University School of Continuing Studies

For further information: Janine Raino, Director of Marketing and Communications, York University School of Continuing Studies, [email protected], 437-230-1759