York University School of Continuing Studies launches new Certificate in Customer Success Management

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the York University School of Continuing Studies announced the launch of its new Certificate in Customer Success Management. This comprehensive and accelerated program can be completed in five weeks of part-time study, allowing aspiring or current customer success managers to quickly upskill and pursue new roles or advance within their organization. The program starts in January 2024, and registration is now open.

"In today's dynamic business landscape, where success hinges on fostering lasting relationships, the demand for professionals skilled in customer success management has never been more vital. The School of Continuing Studies' specialized program not only meets this industry need but also equips learners with the strategic insights and practical skills, positioning them to excel in the competitive field of customer success," says Michael Hsu, senior vice-president of client services at leading employment services non-profit.

Relatively unheard of 10 years ago, customer success management is a rapidly growing field as many businesses shift from product-centric to service-based models, creating a need to focus on engaging and retaining customers. Organizations need skilled, personable professionals who can nurture customer relationships, maximize the value of purchases and gain new business. This has led to significant growth for this role in Ontario. Specifically, since 2017 in the GTA (Greater Toronto Area), customer success management positions had a 71 per cent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)1.

"In our research phase for the Certificate in Customer Success Management, we spoke with Canadian leaders in the industry, and what they told us is there is little formal training in this field. Our program which develops new, highly skilled talent really resonated with employers," says Christine Brooks-Cappadocia, interim assistant vice-president of continuing studies at York University. "Learners will practice their skills in real and simulated business scenarios and will complete the program in five weeks, graduating with skills they can immediately apply in the workplace. In a little over a month, they will be prepared to enter a customer success role or pursue new opportunities at their current work, accelerating success for both them and their employer."

The program's curriculum was created in partnership with leading Canadian customer success managers. Learners in this program will develop business acumen, problem-solving and communication skills to strengthen the relationship between an organization and its customers. They will also:

Develop a thorough understanding of the customer's journey, lifecycle and needs to boost engagement and retention.

Work with customer data to determine client needs, create sales plans, measure and quantify success metrics, generate ROI reports and more.

Create playbooks and "save plays" for addressing common issues customer success managers experience in account management.

The new program will be highly experiential and will feature workshops and simulations that mirror the duties of a customer success manager. Instructors who work fulltime as customer success managers will bring their real-world expertise and insights to every course.

"I am excited to see the School of Continuing Studies launch this valuable program that bridges the gap between learning and thriving in the world of customer success," says Alex Naumov, senior director of customer success at a Canadian software company. "This will guide students towards a rewarding career in customer success where the art of building relationships and the science of problem-solving helps turn clients into champions."

For more information on this program starting in January 2024, visit the School of Continuing Studies webpage.

