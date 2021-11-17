York University School of Continuing Studies launches Canada's first university-level Post-Graduate Certificate in Cyber Security Operations

According to Jeff Clark, a cyber security operations professional at a Canadian financial institution and academic coordinator for the new certificate, "businesses today are rapidly adopting digital transformation, exposing more and more of their sensitive data assets to the world in a bid to compete globally. Coupled with the prominence of Work-from-Home (fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic), these businesses need immediate technical expertise to detect, respond and recover from incidents of cyber attack or employee events that threaten their most critical asset—their data."

Clark adds, "Cyber professionals are needed now on the front lines across small, medium and large enterprises, and they must come equipped with both broad security understanding, and actionable security analyst skills. Job candidates with hands-on training like students get in the School of Continuing Studies' Post-Graduate Certificate in Cyber Security Operations are sought after because employers can leverage their skills immediately."

Experienced cyber security professionals are in high demand today, marked by a 13 per cent cumulative annual growth rate in the number of entry-level cyber security job postings across Canadai. The strongest demand is in the Greater Toronto Area with 19 per cent cumulative annual growth rateii.

"The demand today for cyber security professionals is high, but the job market is also highly competitive for entry-level candidates," says Tracey Taylor-O'Reilly, Assistant Vice-President, Continuing Studies at York University. "Over the years, many educational institutions have introduced cyber security programs, but employer expectations have changed. Employers want candidates with an educational background in cyber security and practical experience developing security measures. The Post-Graduate Certificate in Cyber Security Operations provides exactly that—the knowledge, skills and experience students need, plus the credibility of a credential from a well-known post-secondary institution and market leader in the cyber security field."

The program is co-designed by an advisory committee of senior cyber security professionals who are invested in developing a program that can be used as a pipeline for top-notch talent in their organizations.

At the end of the program students will be able to:

Analyze and evaluate the various Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) suspicious entities leverage to steal data

Demonstrate an understanding of operational security concepts, principles, best practices, and responsibilities required to protect organizational assets

Install, configure, utilize, and troubleshoot various cyber security tools and software

Led by industry-expert instructors, students will apply their new skills and knowledge during practical labs. The program concludes with a comprehensive capstone project where students will showcase their cumulative knowledge and skills in cyber security operations.

For years, the School has offered two very popular part-time certificates: the Certificate in Cyber Security Fundamentals and the Certificate in Advanced Cyber Security.

Learn more about the Post-Graduate Certificate in Cyber Security Operations. Enrolment is now open, with classes beginning September 2022.

_______________________ i According to Burning Glass data ii According to Burning Glass data

