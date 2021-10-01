York University's Tracey Taylor-O'Reilly named global 2021 Female Executive of the Year

Taylor-O'Reilly reimagined the role of universities to support upskilling and reskilling of our workforce for the 21st century. Founding and launching York University's School of Continuing Studies in 2015, she created a vision and new model that is unique in North America resulting in York's emergence as a global leader in this space. She has tirelessly devoted her time and energy to ensuring cutting-edge and market-responsive programs that lead to in-demand and high-paying jobs. Many programs have won awards for quality and innovation.

Taylor-O'Reilly sought to change the way education is developed and delivered. "Starting a new School gave me the opportunity to fundamentally re-think professional education, how and when we deliver it, how we integrate employers, how we help people make career choices in an increasingly confusing world, and how we support career transitions. We set a new standard for innovation and value in the face of the demands of Industry 4.0 and the pandemic," said Taylor-O'Reilly.

Reflecting on the success, Taylor-O'Reilly notes that "few great accomplishments come without great struggles. I am most proud of our passionate and dedicated team of staff and instructors that continue to innovate, adapt, and serve with a deep sense of purpose. Never before has our work been more important."

In its first five years, the School of Continuing Studies saw professional program enrolment grow 10-fold, followed by growth of another 24 per cent in the first year of the pandemic. This has been a by-product of innovative new programs, talented instructors with deep industry experience, and new full-time intensive learning options that help professionals to quickly up-skill or re-skill within months.

This growth represents the largest and most successful start-up in the sector across North America. To help accommodate the rapid growth, Taylor-O'Reilly played a pivotal leadership role in designing a stunning 97,000-square-foot new Continuing Studies building currently under construction. Custom-designed to support the needs of adult and international students, the cutting-edge $73 million building will have more than 50 classrooms and is scheduled to open in the spring of 2022.

Judges commended the rapid and bold pandemic response. When in-person learning shut down in 2020, the School moved all classes online within two days, and provided unique career and emergency financial supports to both students and members of the public who found themselves in critical need as a result of the crisis.

Find out more about the 40 programs currently offered through York University's School of Continuing Studies that have attracted students from more than 50 countries around the world.

About the York University School of Continuing Studies

The York University School of Continuing Studies is a diverse community of learning united by a shared sense of purpose — achieving personal and professional growth in a world of constant change. Our ability to help students lead in the face of this change has made us the fastest growing school in Canada.

We set our students up for success by teaching them specialized knowledge and technical skills, as well as enhancing their soft skills, cultural understanding, and cross-disciplinary know-how. The School embraces a global perspective through collaborative relationships with leaders in industry and academia across Canada and around the world.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

