York University launches new Certificate in Product Management to help fill skills gap in this in-demand profession

"In today's world of product proliferation, it is important for organizations to innovate at a rapid pace and build products that meet (or exceed) the ever-changing need (or expectation) of the customer to remain relevant and competitive," explains Adarsha Datta, Digital Transformation Specialist – Industry Solutions, Microsoft Canada and Certificate in Product Management program advisory council member. "The York School of Continuing Studies' Certificate in Product Management has been meticulously designed by product leaders from the industry to enable learners with the right tools, frameworks and knowledge to effectively launch, manage and scale products in this marketplace."

Over the last five years, local demand for Product Managers has increased by over 60%.i As the economy begins to recover from the pandemic, and more services and products move to online platforms, organizations are undergoing digital transformations and adopting an omnichannel customer experience, driving the demand for Product Manager roles. In fact, between 2018 to 2020, there were 1,672 Product Management job posts in the Greater Toronto Area alone.ii

Product Managers offer broad competencies in business, technology, data analytics, project management, marketing, and UX design to organizations launching multiple products and services. A Product Manager guides product development from the ideation stage to launch using agile project management methodology. A Product Manager must also manage various stakeholders in the development process and determine which products will be most successful by analyzing customer satisfaction data.

The Certificate in Product Management can benefit early career starters in an operations role such as marketing, sales, customer success or consulting who are looking to elevate their skills and enter this in-demand profession. The program is also ideal for Business Analysts seeking a more strategic role with a product team and Associate Product Managers who are working towards a promotion.

Tracey Taylor-O'Reilly, Assistant Vice-President of Continuing Studies at York University emphasizes that, "The program was designed in collaboration with leading Product Management experts and executives to fill an urgent need that organizations are seeking. I am so excited to launch Canada's first post-secondary Certificate in Product Management, with part-time classes starting in January 2022. As the pandemic has accelerated the need for new digital products and technological enhancements, Product Managers are set to be an essential role for organizations launching products."

Expert instructors will be sharing practical strategies and best practices so business and marketing professionals at all levels can quickly enhance their skills and put techniques to work immediately.

The part-time program enables professionals to bolster their skills while they are currently employed. Students can expect to work on an experiential capstone project with a real company, allowing them to develop essential product management principles and processes and develop an impressive portfolio once they graduate.

In this four-course certificate, instructors will also guide learners to:

Prepare and present a compelling business case for the development of a product, service or enhancement

for the development of a product, service or enhancement Communicate a vision, strategy, and product roadmap to achieve desired business outcomes

Apply agile project management principles to the development of a product, service or enhancement

to the development of a product, service or enhancement Implement design thinking, UX, and other relevant frameworks to support business needs across multiple industries and product types

and product types Analyze data to support decision making related to product decisions and product features

Find out more about the Certificate in Product Management. Enrolment is now open, with classes beginning on January 24, 2022.

About the York University School of Continuing Studies

The York University School of Continuing Studies is a diverse community of learning united by a shared sense of purpose: Achieving personal and professional growth in a rapidly changing career and educational landscape. Our ability to offer accelerated, accessible and innovative programs that prepare our students to adapt and lead in response to this change has made us the fastest-growing school in Canada.

Co-designed and delivered by senior industry leaders, our professional programs feature experiential learning methods that help students develop career-specific technical skills and robust cross-functional expertise.

The School is also home to the international-award-winning York University English Language Institute, one of the largest language institutes in Canada. Our students come from around the world to pursue English-language proficiency and achieve their academic goals.

______________________________________________________ i Source: Burning Glass ii Source: Burning Glass

SOURCE York University School of Continuing Studies

For further information: To schedule interviews and for further information please contact: Hassan Ally, Director, Marketing and Enrolment Management, York University School of Continuing Studies, [email protected], 416 317 8265