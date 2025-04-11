Yes to Treaty: Kitselas First Nation ratifies the Treaty with over 85% in favour

Xʷməθkʷəy̓ əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱ wú7mesh (Squamish) and səl ̓ ilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) VANCOUVER, BC, April 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The BC Treaty Commission celebrates the successful community ratifications of the Kitselas Treaty: A Living Agreement (Kitselas Treaty) and the Kitselas Constitution.

Over 96% of Kitselas citizens participated in the ratification vote, with over 85% voting in favour of the treaty and over 81% in favour of the constitution. This significant voter turnout and approvals demonstrate clear support for a new future of self-governance through a modern treaty for the Kitselas First Nation.

"It was an honour for the Treaty Commission to be with the Kitselas community during the vote count and to witness this momentous occasion," said Chief Commissioner Celeste Haldane. "I commend their leadership, the negotiations team, and the community engagement team for their tireless efforts resulting in this resounding "yes" and mandate to move forward."

The Kitselas Treaty is the second Modern Treaty in the last month to be ratified with high community support, mandate, and endorsement for the made-in-BC negotiations process. Modern Treaties establish a strong foundation for a new nation-to-nation, government-to-government relationship with Canada and British Columbia. The Kitselas Treaty recognizes and protects Kitselas rights and title, legal jurisdiction, comanagement of resources, thousands of hectares of land, and funding to support self-government, culture, language revitalization and more. As a living agreement the Kitselas Treaty will continue to evolve into the future for generations to come.

Next steps require provincial and federal ratification processes, including continued crown consultation with neighbouring First Nations. After the final ratification, each government will prepare for treaty implementation and effective date.

Quick Facts:

Kitselas First Nation entered the BC treaty negotiations process in 1993 as a member of the Tsimshian Tribal Council (now Tsimshian First Nations) and has approximately 750 members. Tsimshian traditional territory spans the northwest coast, including the Prince Rupert and Terrace areas.

and areas. In 2015, Kitselas First Nation, the Government of Canada and the Government of British Columbia signed the Kitselas Agreement-in-Principle, setting out the basis for completing treaty negotiations.

and the Government of signed the Kitselas Agreement-in-Principle, setting out the basis for completing treaty negotiations. On March 8, 2025 , K'ómoks First Nation members voted overwhelmingly in favour of their constitution and their treaty, negotiated with the governments of Canada and British Columbia .

, K'ómoks First Nation members voted overwhelmingly in favour of their constitution and their treaty, negotiated with the governments of and . There are eight self-governing Modern Treaty Nations in BC: Nisga'a Nation, Tsawwassen First Nation, Huu-ay-aht First Nations, Ka:'yu:'k't'h'/Che:k'tles7et'h' First Nations, Toquaht Nation, Uchucklesaht Tribe, Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ ( Ucluelet ) First Nation, and Tla'amin Nation.

