BC Treaty Commission Congratulates Prime Minister and Cabinet and Looks Ahead to Treaty Ratifications

Xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səl̓ilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) VANCOUVER, BC, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - The BC Treaty Commission sends its congratulations to Prime Minister Mark Carney, his cabinet, and new and returning Members of Parliament (MPs) on their success in the recent federal election. We look forward to working with all MPs to advance reconciliation.

Modern treaties in BC remain a national priority and the Treaty Commission looks forward to working with the federal government to continue advancing lasting reconciliation through the negotiation and implementation of modern treaties. The Treaty Commission also commends Prime Minister Carney's commitment to work with Indigenous governments to further self-determination and implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which is best operationalized through modern treaties.

The Treaty Commission also welcomes all new cabinet appointees, especially Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Rebecca Alty, with whom the Treaty Commission anticipates working closely. The Treaty Commission sends special congratulations to Minister of Indigenous Services Mandy Gull-Masty, the first Indigenous person to serve in the role and former Grand Chief of the Cree Nation Government. Gull-Masty's appointment is particularly auspicious as 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement, the first modern treaty in Canada.

The Treaty Commission thanks Gary Anandasangaree for his significant work as Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and for helping to complete several modern treaties in British Columbia over the last year, and wishes him all the best in his new portfolio as Minister of Public Safety.

The Treaty Commission is excited for the Parties to resume tripartite negotiations, working towards treaties and other tripartite agreements. Additionally, the Treaty Commission looks ahead to the provincial and federal ratification of the K'ómoks and Kitselas treaties, which were overwhelmingly approved by their communities earlier this year. After these successful community ratifications, timely ratification by British Columbia and Canada is essential.

"Reconciliation, achieved through treaties, is the shared responsibility of all political parties, Members of Parliament, and Canadians" said Chief Commissioner Celeste Haldane. "The conclusion and timely ratification of treaties is critical to maintain momentum in the made-in-BC negotiations process."

In times of economic uncertainty, treaties create opportunities for new infrastructure and other major projects by providing certainty over the ownership of lands and resources. This predictability expedites private investment and increases Indigenous participation and ownership in major projects. Treaties create a stronger Canada, better equipped to handle challenges and provide an equitable and prosperous future for the betterment of all.

Quick Facts:

To see the entirety of Canada's new Ministry, read the news release from the Office of the Prime Minister.

new Ministry, read the news release from the Office of the Prime Minister. Kitselas First Nation, Kitsumkalum First Nation, and K'ómoks First Nation all initialled treaties with the governments of British Columbia and Canada in 2024. On March 8, 2025 , 81 per cent of K'ómoks voters voted in favour of ratifying their treaty; on April 10, 2025 , the Kitselas Treaty was ratified by community with 85 per cent of voters in support.

and in 2024. On , 81 per cent of K'ómoks voters voted in favour of ratifying their treaty; on , the Kitselas Treaty was ratified by community with 85 per cent of voters in support. The Government of Canada passed An Act Respecting the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples on June 21, 2021 , affirming the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples as a universal human rights instrument with application in Canadian law and providing a framework for its implementation.

