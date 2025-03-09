K'ómoks First Nation says YES to a new future under a Modern Treaty

Xʷməθkʷəy̓ əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səl ̓ ilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh)

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The BC Treaty Commission congratulates K'ómoks citizens for ratifying the K'ómoks First Nation Treaty: "A Living Agreement" (the treaty or K'ómoks Treaty) and their K'ómoks Constitution.

On Saturday, March 8th, 2025, K'ómoks citizens exercised their rights to self-determination and self-government, by voting in favour of their treaty negotiated with the governments of Canada and British Columbia. With 91 percent of eligible voters turning out, and 81 percent voting in favour, this vote demonstrates a strong commitment from the K'ómoks community citizens.

Now that K'ómoks has ratified its treaty, it will undergo ratifications by the provincial legislature and federal parliament. Upon effective date, the treaty will be constitutionally entrenched, and the implementation phase will begin.

The K'ómoks Treaty is a living agreement, incorporating several innovations co-developed with their treaty partners, and will continue to evolve to accommodate future advancements. This innovative treaty includes the recognition of K'ómoks rights and title, administration of justice and enforcement of K'ómoks laws, several thousand hectares of land, and increased funding to support self-governance.

It will establish a new nation-to-nation, government-to-government relationship with Canada and BC that will benefit all Parties, all British Columbians, and all Canadians. K'ómoks First Nation will become the ninth Modern Treaty First Nation in British Columbia.

"Modern treaties are the highest form of reconciliation and this treaty represents the beginning of a new journey for K'ómoks First Nation, the Government of British Columbia, and the Government of Canada, based in mutual respect and a shared desire to create a brighter future for all," said Chief Commissioner Celeste Haldane.

Quick Facts:

K'ómoks has approximately 350 members and its traditional territory spans the Comox Valley in the central eastern part of Vancouver Island.

in the central eastern part of Vancouver Island. K'ómoks, Canada and British Columbia signed the K'ómoks Agreement-in-Principle in 2012.

and signed the K'ómoks Agreement-in-Principle in 2012. In 2017, the Province and K'ómoks signed an Incremental Treaty Agreement

In 2019, the Parties signed the Agreement to Revitalize K'ómoks First Nation Treaty Negotiations, to streamline and expedite negotiations for conclusion.

K'ómoks was one of three First Nations in British Columbia to initial a treaty in 2024. In June 2024 , Kitselas First Nation and Kitsumkalum First Nation both initialled their treaties with the provincial and federal governments.

to initial a treaty in 2024. In , Kitselas First Nation and Kitsumkalum First Nation both initialled their treaties with the provincial and federal governments. There are eight self-governing Modern Treaty Nations in BC: Nisg̱a'a Nation, Tsawwassen First Nation, Huu-ay-aht First Nations, Ka:'yu:'k't'h'/Che:k'tles7et'h' First Nations, Toquaht Nation, Uchucklesaht Tribe, Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ ( Ucluelet ) First Nation, and Tla'amin Nation.

ABOUT THE BC TREATY COMMISSION

The Treaty Commission is the independent body responsible for overseeing treaty and tripartite reconciliation negotiations among the governments of Canada, British Columbia and First Nations in BC. It has three main roles: facilitation, funding, and public information and education.

