Advancing Reconciliation: Haida Nation and Canada Reach Agreement Recognizing Haida Aboriginal Title

VANCOUVER, BC, Xʷməθkʷəy̓ əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səl ̓ ilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh), Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The BC Treaty Commission congratulates the Haida Nation and the Government of Canada on the signing of the Chiix̲uujin / Chaaw K̲aawgaa "Big Tide (Low Water)" Haida Title Lands Agreement recognizing Haida aboriginal title to Haida Gwaii. This is another milestone demonstrating that negotiations continue to be a strong pathway to advance reconciliation and the recognition of Indigenous title, rights, and jurisdiction.

Over the next five years, Canada and the Haida Nation will work together to reconcile jurisdictions, laws, and interests in a manner consistent with Haida aboriginal title. The agreement will not impact private landowners and will ensure that interest holders and Haida Gwaii residents enjoy continued reliable governance.

"This landmark occasion highlights the effectiveness of the negotiations process and its ability to create new relationships between First Nations and the Crown under the made-in-BC treaty negotiations framework," says Chief Commissioner Celeste Haldane.

Quick Facts:

On November 7, 2024 , An Act respecting the recognition of the Haida Nation and the Council of the Haida Nation received Royal Assent in Parliament.

received Royal Assent in Parliament. In April 2024 , the Council of Haida Nation (CHN) and British Columbia signed the Gaayhllxid • Gίihlagalgang "Rising Tide" Haida Title Lands Agreement . The agreement was brought into force through legislation in July 2024 .

, the Council of Haida Nation (CHN) and signed the . The agreement was brought into force through legislation in . The CHN, the Government of British Columbia , and the Government of Canada reached the Nang K̲'uula / Nang K̲'úulaas Recognition Agreement in July 2023 , laying the groundwork for future agreements.

, and the Government of reached the in , laying the groundwork for future agreements. In 2021, CHN and the governments of British Columbia and Canada signed the GayG̱ahlda "Changing Tide" Framework for Reconciliation agreement, setting out the process for ongoing negotiations.

and signed the agreement, setting out the process for ongoing negotiations. The Parties at the Haida negotiations table are engaging in tripartite reconciliation negotiations supported within the BC treaty negotiations framework. This agreement is not a treaty; the Haida Nation is negotiating their own self-determined recognition. The made-in-BC negotiations process was established for all First Nations to pursue similar independent paths to reconciliation.

ABOUT THE BC TREATY COMMISSION

The Treaty Commission is the independent body responsible for overseeing treaty and tripartite reconciliation negotiations among the governments of Canada, British Columbia and First Nations in BC. It has three main roles: facilitation, funding, and public information and education.

