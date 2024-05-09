Yellow Pages Limited Reports on Voting Results at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Announces Governance Changes

MONTREAL, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that all resolutions presented at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held virtually today were duly passed.

Resolution #1 Votes For Votes Withheld To elect the following persons as

Directors of the Corporation: Number % Number % David A. Eckert 11,753,290 99.97 % 3,626 0.03 % Treena Cooper 8,273,735 70.37 % 3,483,178 29.63 % Craig Forman 11,753,390 99.97 % 3,526 0.03 % Rob Hall 11,753,354 99.97 % 3,562 0.03 % Susan Kudzman 11,742,946 99.88 % 13,970 0.12 %

Resolution #2 Votes For Votes Withheld The reappointment of Deloitte

LLP, Chartered Professional

Accountants, as Auditors of the

Corporation. Number % Number % 11,769,052 99.97 % 4,006 0.03 %

The Corporation also announced the following changes to its board of directors (the "Board"). During its meeting immediately following the AGM, the Board named Susan Kudzman Chair Emerita and appointed her Chair of the Audit Committee of the Corporation. It also appointed Rob Hall, who previously served as Chair of the Audit Committee of the Corporation, as Chair of the Board, with immediate effect.

David A. Eckert, President and CEO of the Corporation, said: "Rob Hall is a highly respected and appreciated, long-time member of the Board and Chair of its Audit Committee. Rob brings a wealth of highly relevant expertise and strategic leadership to his new position. We are delighted to see Rob broaden his role in this critical way. And a very special thank you to Susan Kudzman, who has acted as Chair of the Board since May 2018. As Chair of the Board, she has worked tirelessly to advance the interests of the Corporation and its shareholders. She leaves her role as Chair of the Board with the Corporation in a much stronger position than it was when she assumed the role. The Board and management of the Corporation are very appreciative of Ms. Kudzman's guidance, insights and leadership as Chair of the Board over the last six years. In recognition of her contributions, the Board is delighted to bestow upon her the honorary title Chair Emerita, and we look forward to her ongoing contributions as a member of the Board and Chair of the Audit Committee."

About Yellow Pages Limited

Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) is a Canadian digital media and marketing company that creates opportunities for buyers and sellers to interact and transact in the local economy. Yellow Pages holds some of Canada's leading local online properties including YP.ca, Canada411.ca, and 411.ca. The Company also holds the YP, Canada411, and 411 mobile applications and Yellow Pages print directories. For more information visit www.corporate.yp.ca .

For further information: Contacts: Investors & Media, Franco Sciannamblo, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], [email protected]