May 14, 2025, 19:45 ET

MONTREAL, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) (the "Corporation") announced the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held virtually today. The Corporation is pleased to announce that all resolutions presented at the AGM were duly passed.

Resolution #1

Votes For

Votes Withheld

To elect the following persons as Directors of the Corporation:

Number

%

Number

%

David A. Eckert

11,612,839

97.11 %

345,010

2.89 %

Sherilyn King

11,613,884

97.12 %

343,965

2.88 %

Treena Cooper

11,613,850

97.12 %

343,999

2.88 %

Craig Forman

11,939,149

99.84 %

18,700

0.16 %

Rob Hall

11,939,701

99.85 %

18,148

0.15 %

Martin Harrison

11,939,739

99.85 %

18,110

0.15 %

Resolution #2

Votes For

Votes Withheld

The reappointment of Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as Auditors of the Corporation.

Number

%

Number

%

11,970,092

99.87 %

16,141

0.13 %

About Yellow Pages Limited

Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) is a Canadian digital media and marketing company that creates opportunities for buyers and sellers to interact and transact in the local economy. Yellow Pages holds some of Canada's leading local online properties including YP.ca, Canada411.ca, and 411.ca. The Company also holds the YP, Canada411, and 411 mobile applications and Yellow Pages print directories. For more information visit www.corporate.yp.ca.

Contacts: Investors & Media: Franco Sciannamblo, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], [email protected]

