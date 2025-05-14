Yellow Pages Limited Reports on Voting Results at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Français
News provided byYellow Pages Limited
May 14, 2025, 19:45 ET
MONTREAL, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) (the "Corporation") announced the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held virtually today. The Corporation is pleased to announce that all resolutions presented at the AGM were duly passed.
|
Resolution #1
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
To elect the following persons as Directors of the Corporation:
|
Number
|
%
|
Number
|
%
|
David A. Eckert
|
11,612,839
|
97.11 %
|
345,010
|
2.89 %
|
Sherilyn King
|
11,613,884
|
97.12 %
|
343,965
|
2.88 %
|
Treena Cooper
|
11,613,850
|
97.12 %
|
343,999
|
2.88 %
|
Craig Forman
|
11,939,149
|
99.84 %
|
18,700
|
0.16 %
|
Rob Hall
|
11,939,701
|
99.85 %
|
18,148
|
0.15 %
|
Martin Harrison
|
11,939,739
|
99.85 %
|
18,110
|
0.15 %
|
Resolution #2
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
The reappointment of Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as Auditors of the Corporation.
|
Number
|
%
|
Number
|
%
|
11,970,092
|
99.87 %
|
16,141
|
0.13 %
About Yellow Pages Limited
Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) is a Canadian digital media and marketing company that creates opportunities for buyers and sellers to interact and transact in the local economy. Yellow Pages holds some of Canada's leading local online properties including YP.ca, Canada411.ca, and 411.ca. The Company also holds the YP, Canada411, and 411 mobile applications and Yellow Pages print directories. For more information visit www.corporate.yp.ca.
SOURCE Yellow Pages Limited
Contacts: Investors & Media: Franco Sciannamblo, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], [email protected]
Share this article