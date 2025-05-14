MONTREAL, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) (the "Corporation") announced the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held virtually today. The Corporation is pleased to announce that all resolutions presented at the AGM were duly passed.

Resolution #1 Votes For Votes Withheld To elect the following persons as Directors of the Corporation: Number % Number % David A. Eckert 11,612,839 97.11 % 345,010 2.89 % Sherilyn King 11,613,884 97.12 % 343,965 2.88 % Treena Cooper 11,613,850 97.12 % 343,999 2.88 % Craig Forman 11,939,149 99.84 % 18,700 0.16 % Rob Hall 11,939,701 99.85 % 18,148 0.15 % Martin Harrison 11,939,739 99.85 % 18,110 0.15 %

Resolution #2 Votes For Votes Withheld The reappointment of Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as Auditors of the Corporation. Number % Number % 11,970,092 99.87 % 16,141 0.13 %

Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) is a Canadian digital media and marketing company that creates opportunities for buyers and sellers to interact and transact in the local economy. Yellow Pages holds some of Canada's leading local online properties including YP.ca, Canada411.ca, and 411.ca. The Company also holds the YP, Canada411, and 411 mobile applications and Yellow Pages print directories. For more information visit www.corporate.yp.ca.

