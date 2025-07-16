MONTREAL, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) (the "Company" or "YP"), a leading Canadian digital media and marketing company, announced today that Sherilyn King has officially stepped into the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, succeeding David A. Eckert, who retired on July 15, 2025.

This announcement follows the Company's Press Release issued on March 6, 2025, which announced Mr. Eckert's planned retirement and named Sherilyn as his successor after a thorough internal succession process.

Sherilyn brings nearly 30 years of experience with Yellow Pages, having joined in 1996 as a Sales Administration Clerk. Her leadership journey has spanned key departments including sales, marketing, customer service, operations, and product innovation. Before stepping into her new role, she was Senior Vice President Sales, Marketing and Customer Service.

"It is a privilege to lead an organization that has played such a vital role in the success of local Canadian businesses for over a century," said Sherilyn King. "As we write this new chapter, we are committed to delivering real, measurable value to our customers and helping small and medium-sized businesses grow through effective digital marketing solutions."

Building on its legacy as a print directory, Yellow Pages has transformed into a national leader in digital marketing solutions. While continuing to publish its iconic print directories, which remain valuable in many communities, the Company helps small and medium-sized businesses navigate digital transformation with confidence and focus on what matters most: growing their business. Through strong partnerships with Microsoft Advertising, Meta, Canada Post, Wix, Google, and more, Yellow Pages ensures businesses are discoverable across all major platforms. At the same time, as artificial intelligence transforms the marketing landscape, the company offers trusted expertise and innovative tools to help business owners navigate change and thrive in an increasingly complex world.

Sherilyn King's appointment marks a rare and inspiring career progression story - rising from entry-level to the highest leadership role within a publicly traded Canadian company. The Company looks forward to her leadership as it continues to innovate and support local businesses nationwide.

The Company also extends its deep appreciation to Mr. David A. Eckert for his eight years of transformative leadership. During his tenure, Yellow Pages underwent a remarkable financial and operational turnaround, regaining stability and sustained profitability. He significantly strengthened the funding position of the Company's defined benefit pension plan and led a high-performing management team that repositioned Yellow Pages for long-term success. Thanks to Mr. Eckert's leadership, the Company is well positioned to continue delivering value to shareholders and helping local businesses connect with their communities.

