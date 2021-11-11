"It is with great confidence that we welcome Yanick Gervais. This exceptionally talented and experienced executive joined Olymel in 2016 following the acquisition of La Fernandière, a company based in Trois-Rivières specializing in sausage production, of which he had been co-owner and CEO since 2005. Yanick Gervais is the ideal person to meet the challenges of the agro-processing industry thanks to his organizational skills, his knowledge of operational issues, domestic and foreign markets, his understanding of customer needs, his team spirit and strategic vision for the company's growth. I want to assure him that he has the support of Olymel's Board of Directors in achieving our objectives as an industry leader in Quebec and Canada," said Ghislain Gervais, Chairman of the Boards of Directors of Olymel and Sollio Cooperative Group, Olymel's primary shareholder.

"I humbly accept to take over Olymel's leadership, Canada's leading agri-processing company, to further its growth and success, which my predecessor Réjean Nadeau did with such passion. What I learned over the past few years from this outstanding entrepreneur will undoubtedly guide me. I want to thank the members of Olymel's Board of Directors for their trust. It will be my duty to preserve the legacy of what has been built in Quebec over the past thirty years, which then spread throughout Canada and made our products travel around the world. I will have the privilege and assurance of being able to rely on the wise counsel of our owners and on the valuable experience and skills of my fellow management colleagues. I will be attentive to our 14,000 employees who are critical to our success. I will also strive to keep having constructive discussions with our suppliers and partners in both the pork and poultry sectors in the future, while pursuing what I hope will be mutually fruitful business relationships with our customers," said Yanick Gervais, Olymel's new president and CEO.

Yanick Gervais, 42, is married, has three daughters and is from Trois-Rivières. He is trained as an accountant and tax specialist, CPA, CA, and holds a graduate diploma and a bachelor's degree in Accounting from the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières, as well as a master's degree in Taxation (MTax) from the Université de Sherbrooke.

About Olymel

Olymel is Canada's leader in the production, processing and distribution of pork and poultry meats. The company has made feeding the world its mission, which it pursues passionately with products of impeccable quality. It employs over 14,000 people and has production and processing facilities in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick. Olymel exports nearly a third of its total sales. Its annual sales reach $4.5 billion. The company markets its products mainly under the Olymel, Lafleur, Flamingo, Pinty's, La Fernandière, Tour Eiffel and F. Ménard brands.

SOURCE Olymel l.p.

For further information: Richard Vigneault, Corporate Communications, 514-497-1385, 450-771-0400 or 1-800-463-7568