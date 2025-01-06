BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Jan. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Olymel, a leader in the agri-food industry, announces a major rebranding, marking another milestone in the company's evolution.

Transformation objective

The main objective is to highlight the quality of Olymel products, while making the brand more visible, contemporary and attractive.

"In changing our brand image, we wanted to further highlight the quality of our products, already recognized internationally for their excellence. It was essential that this new corporate image reflects both our commitment to quality and the new direction we've taken, while respecting the essence of what makes us who we are." Daniel Rivest, Senior Vice-President Sales and Marketing.

A redesigned logo to better meet consumer expectations

In collaboration with LG2, Olymel anchored the new identity around the iconic red and blue colors, while simplifying and refreshing the logo to reinforce its visual impact. Once the design was finalized, studies confirmed that the logo met both company and brand objectives, with positive feedback from consumers. "70% of purchasing decisions are confirmed at the point of sale. For a brand like Olymel, it's vital that all its expressions capture the attention and generate consumer preference to trigger purchase intent. A striking logo, articulated around the brand's iconic assets, serves as an anchor point from which all design and brand components are articulated. In this way, enhanced brand recognition will increase the impact and discoverability of tablet products", Stéphanie Martin, Senior Consulting Manager, LG2.

A gradual roll-out

The new identity will be rolled out progressively across all the brand's physical and digital touchpoints, including packaging, advertising and signage, which will also be updated over the coming year. The goal is to ensure greater brand recognition and foster stronger emotional attachment from consumers.

An evolution reflecting the company's strategic shift

This change of image is part of a wider process of transformation at Olymel, designed to reflect the company's evolution and support its growth. By increasing the brand's visibility, Olymel hopes not only to strengthen its market position, but also to increase sales of its products by improving their perception among consumers.

About Olymel

Olymel is the Canadian leader in the production, processing and distribution of pork and poultry meats. The company's mission is to feed the world with passion and products of impeccable quality. The company has production and processing facilities in Québec, Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick, and employs over 12,000 people. Annual sales are in the order of $4.5 billion. The company markets its products mainly under the Olymel, Pinty's, La Fernandière, Lafleur and Flamingo brands.

