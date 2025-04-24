MONTRÉAL, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Olymel, Canada's leading pork and poultry processor, announced today the launch of a new line of innovative pork products, available now in the meat aisle of grocery stores across Quebec. Designed to cater to consumers looking for top flavour and quality, the pork products offer a new take on classic beef cuts, for an elevated culinary experience. As more and more Canadian households embrace home cooking, Olymel continues to deliver innovations that simplify meal preparation while guaranteeing the use of Canadian products.

Innovative new pork cuts

Olymel's new pork cuts are a delicious combination of quality, flavour and innovation. Products include:

Pork T-bone

Chimichurri pork flank steak

Hotel cut pork chops

Pork capicola steak

Greek-style pork sirloin skewers

The tasty, tender cuts offer consumers an upscale cooking experience thanks to the high quality of Canadian pork, which is known worldwide for its tenderness, rich flavour, and excellent value.

"These new products are quality cuts that are easy to cook, which fills an untapped niche in the pork industry and meets consumer needs," says Daniel Rivest, Senior Vice-President, Sales and Marketing at Olymel. "We're using existing meat terminology to show that our pork is more than capable of offering a culinary experience that's both affordable and high-end. We're proud to promote Canadian pork in this way."

Olymel is simultaneously launching new fresh poultry products pre-seasoned with consumer-favourite marinades.

Mediterranean-style chicken breast

Teriyaki chicken thighs

Shish taouk chicken breast skewers

Piri-Piri chicken drumsticks

Responding to current food trends

Food trends are changing, and Olymel is adapting by offering solutions that meet the new realities of consumers. Today, 50% of Canadians say that protein is a key part of their diet, and 68% plan to cook at home more because of the economy. Olymel's new product offering meets those needs by focusing on quality and making meals easy to prepare.

"At Olymel, innovation is the cornerstone of our entire value chain," says Yanick Gervais, President and CEO of Olymel. "We never stop investing in research and development to enhance our food offering and anticipate changing market needs. We're proud to be delivering new products that make consumers' lives easier while maintaining our standards of excellence. That's what keeps us at the forefront of the industry."

Proudly Canadian products

Olymel is committed to offering expertly prepared Canadian products that carry on a long tradition of excellence and industry best practices. With almost 35 years in the business, the company continues to make its mark by producing delicious, quality foods that enrich Canada's food supply.

The new product launch coincides with the unveiling of Olymel's new brand image, which is making its debut in stores. The authentic, human, high-impact new branding focuses on the quality, variety and benefits of Olymel's products. True to its roots, the new identity features a distinctive navy blue that symbolizes quality and elegance, while keeping a smaller amount of red and white to ensure recognition of the original branding. The new brand image reflects the company's evolution while reaffirming its commitment to quality and innovation.

About Olymel

Olymel is Canada's leader in the production, processing and distribution of pork and poultry meats. The company has made feeding the world its mission, which it pursues passionately with products of impeccable quality. It employs over 12,000 people and has production and processing facilities in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick. Its annual sales reach $4.5 billion. The company markets its products mainly under the Olymel, Pinty's, La Fernandière, Lafleur and Flamingo brands.

